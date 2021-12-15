HOOSER: 10 things to do in 2022

Recently, while reviewing online the Kaua‘i County Council Dec. 1 “Council Meeting Recap,” I came across this:. “C2021-256 Communication (11/17/2021) from the Housing Director, transmitting for Council consideration, A Resolution Amending Resolution No. 49 (1986), As Amended By Resolution No. 12-91 (1991), and Resolution No. 2008-39 (2008), Relating To Records Disposal Policy, to amend the County Records Disposal Policy to permit the disposal of Section 8 program records after three (3) years in accordance with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development laws. The current County Records Policy requires the Housing Agency to store these records for seven (7) years (Received for the Record.)”

