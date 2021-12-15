ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youtube

HOOSER: 10 things to do in 2022

By Gary Hooser, Policy and Politics
Thegardenisland.com
 5 days ago

As we enter the final days of the year it’s good to remind ourselves of a few things (10 to be exact) that we can do to make our community a better place. Take a neighbor something grown in the yard or made in the oven. Dropping off bananas, starfruit, tomatoes...

www.thegardenisland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thegardenisland.com

HOOSER: Understanding and reading between the lines

Recently, while reviewing online the Kaua‘i County Council Dec. 1 “Council Meeting Recap,” I came across this:. “C2021-256 Communication (11/17/2021) from the Housing Director, transmitting for Council consideration, A Resolution Amending Resolution No. 49 (1986), As Amended By Resolution No. 12-91 (1991), and Resolution No. 2008-39 (2008), Relating To Records Disposal Policy, to amend the County Records Disposal Policy to permit the disposal of Section 8 program records after three (3) years in accordance with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development laws. The current County Records Policy requires the Housing Agency to store these records for seven (7) years (Received for the Record.)”
POLITICS
Thegardenisland.com

PAL determined to put up housing

KILAUEA — If plans go according to Permanently Affordable Living-Kaua‘i’s schedule, there will be 11 affordable homes in Kilauea at this time in 2022. PAL-Kaua‘i and its Board of Directors and nearly 50 community supporters blessed 1.8 acres of land it purchased the week before Nov. 24 officiated by Puna Dawson, one of the PAL-Kaua‘i board members.
KILAUEA, HI
Thegardenisland.com

Christmas Fund gets $20,000 boost

Inspired by the dedication of Zonta Club of Kaua‘i to help families in need during the holidays, Nareit Hawai‘i is donating $20,000 to support its Christmas Fund program. “We share the ideals of what the Zonta Club of Kaua‘i stands for and are so appreciative of everything being done to help those needing assistance,” Nareit Hawai‘i Executive Director Gladys Quinto Marrone said.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Politics#Kunana Dairy#Hawai I Public Radio#Kkcr#Zerowastekauai Org#Hapa
Thegardenisland.com

DOW teaches water conservation with Make a Splash

LIHU‘E — The county Department of Water continued its educational outreach efforts for fifth-grade students by providing a fun, “Make a Splash” in-a-bag experience in lieu of its annual Make a Splash with Project WET (Water Education Today) festival this year. DOW has held an annual...
ENVIRONMENT
Thegardenisland.com

Kaua‘i RSVP acknowledges its volunteers in drive-thru reception

Tuesday marked the second Kaua‘i Retired and Senior Volunteer Program annual Senior Recognition Day event for 2021 at the Waimea Athletic Field, where Mayor Derek Kawakami surprised both organizers and award recipients by attending. Kawakami thanked the organizers for their efforts at pulling off the recognition done in consideration...
CHARITIES
Thegardenisland.com

VOICES: Don’t wait, vaccinate your keiki today

In early November, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 through 11. While this may seem like a long-awaited step on the journey to end the pandemic for some, the decision to vaccinate keiki is daunting for many parents. According to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thegardenisland.com

500 residents sought for food-insecurity survey

LIHU‘E — The nonprofit Malama Kaua‘i wants to survey 500 residents experiencing food insecurity to lay the groundwork for an island-wide joint Food Access Plan with the state Department of Health. Malama Kaua‘i, DOH’s regional food-access coordinator on Kaua‘i, has been holding ongoing meetings with local partners...
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Youtube
Thegardenisland.com

OHA and KKOA to host ‘Aina to ‘Opu event

ANAHOLA — The Office of Hawaiian Affairs and nonprofit Kukulu Kumuhana O Anahola will host ‘Aina to ‘Opu, a hands-on learning event starting Monday. KKOA was awarded a $10,000 grant from OHA to host the event. “The ‘Ahahui grant provides an avenue for KKOA to connect the...
ANAHOLA, HI
Thegardenisland.com

County tells of Christmas closures

LIHU‘E — In observance of the Christmas Day holiday, County of Kaua‘i offices will be closed on Friday. Closures on Dec. 24 include all neighborhood centers, COVID-19 testing at the Kaua‘i War Memorial Convention Hall and COVID-19 testing at the Kalaheo Neighborhood Center. In addition, the...
KALAHEO, HI
Thegardenisland.com

Jane unable to work due to a high-risk pregnancy

Jane is currently unable to work due to a high-risk pregnancy, and is scheduled to give birth at the end of December. Jane has limited supports and is in need of essential household items as well as items for the baby. Jane has an adult son who lives with her as well, but he has a limited income and is unable to provide financial assistance.
ADVOCACY
Thegardenisland.com

Honolulu becomes latest Hawaii county to adopt hotel tax

HONOLULU — Honolulu has become the latest Hawaii county to adopt its own hotel tax after Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed legislation adding a 3% surcharge to the state’s levy on short-term rentals. Officials estimate the new tax could generate about $86 million a year for Oahu, the Honolulu...
HAWAII STATE
Thegardenisland.com

State grants available for tree-planting, similar projects

HONOLULU — Jan. 12 is the deadline to apply for state grants of up to $5,000 for diverse forestry projects. A one-to-one, non-federal match is required. The Kaulunani Urban and Community Forestry is inviting community members to submit proposals to celebrate trees. Kaulunani, a program of the state Department...
HONOLULU, HI
Thegardenisland.com

9 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday on Kaua‘i

LIHU‘E — Tuesday, the state Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office reported nine new cases of COVID-19. All of these cases are residents, including two children and seven adults. Five of the cases are related to mainland travel. The remaining four cases are considered community-acquired. Three...
KALAHEO, HI
Axios Charlotte

5 ways pandemic money helped, and failed, those in need

As the coronavirus caused economic ruin, lawmakers from the city to the federal level scrambled to deploy billions of dollars to help stave off some of the worst harm. Financial assistance programs were created for small businesses, the entertainment industry, restaurants, foster youth, renters and others. And of course, there were the stimulus checks that […] The post 5 ways pandemic money helped, and failed, those in need appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Thegardenisland.com

10 new cases of COVID-19 on Kaua‘i Sunday

LIHU‘E — The state Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Kaua‘i Sunday. Sunday’s cases consist of one visitor and nine residents. Of the 10 new cases, one is a child and nine are adults. Eight of the cases are related to travel — four mainland and four interisland. The remaining two cases have no known source of infection, as investigators have been unable to reach them after repeated attempts or they have refused to provide information.
KAPAA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy