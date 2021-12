When I was a kid (pre-Worcester Center Galleria, that is) there were few thrills more special than taking a nighttime ride through downtown Worcester during Christmas season. Granted, life was much less stimulating back when we had three channels and a TV with tinfoil-wrapped antennae, but a thrill is a thrill. Denholm’s rooftop-to-sidewalk lights formed an enormous Christmas tree that guaranteed oohs and ahhs, and the tree on the Common was another sight not to be missed. Tree-lighting has always been a simple pleasure, and from what I’m hearing, that feeling hasn’t changed so much.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO