Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued a rather strange statement Friday night clarifying the timing of his decision to fire Urban Meyer as head coach. Khan issued a statement Friday through his PR representative asserting that the owner’s decision to fire Meyer did not come in response to former kicker Josh Lambo alleging that Meyer had kicked him before a preseason game. Khan claimed instead that he had made the decision to fire Meyer on Sunday night, but the owner waited to make the announcement public until after an NFL owners’ meeting.

