Virginia State Police and Halifax Sheriff's Office investigate stolen car chase turned fatal car crash

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police and Halifax Sheriff's Office investigate a stolen car chase that resulted in a fatality.

The Halifax Sheriff's Office of North Carolina, notified the Virginia State Police that they were in pursuit of a stolen 2017 Honda Civic on Interstate 95, northbound, approaching the state line at approximately 5:25 p.m.

The suspect led North Carolina authorities into Virginia where Virginia state troopers were able to successfully deploy spike strips at the 18 mile marker of northbound I-95. The suspect struck the spike strips, but continued to flee both North Carolina and Virginia police units/authorities.

The suspect lost control of the vehicle at the 20 mile marker, ran off the roadway into the median, and crashed into the tree line. Upon crashing into the trees, the Honda became fully engulfed, Troopers arrived to the scene and immediately removed the male driver from the vehicle and rendered aid until EMS arrived.

The male driver was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Officials identified the driver as 24-year-old Steven Benjamin M. Rhock of E. Roosevelt Boulevard, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Halifax Sheriff's Office will continue the criminal investigation of the stolen vehicle, and the Virginia State Police will investigate the fatal crash.