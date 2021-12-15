ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: AFCON Set To Be Cancelled - Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane And Naby Keita To Remain At Liverpool

By Chris Stonadge
 5 days ago

Liverpool trio Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane are set to remain at Anfield in January as AFCON will be cancelled, according to reports.

Many thought it would be a thorn in the side of Liverpool's title challenge this season, with the influence of particularly the formidable forward duo deemed irreplaceable.

But with the profile of the new COVID variant raising across Africa, and indeed the globe, it may be thought to be in the best interests of all to cancel the tournament for the year.

The report from outlet RMC said: "According to our information, the CAN could announce a cancellation of the 2022 edition in Cameroon. The reflection is in any case engaged."

Author Verdict

From a selfish Liverpool perspective, the tournament's disintegration for winter is a somewhat paramount event.

If Salah, Mane and Keita remain in Kirkby it significantly strengthens the chances of winning potential cup competitions, with them set to miss the FA Cup tie with Shrewsbury and two League Cup semi-finals.

LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Brilliant Post Match Jurgen Klopp Interview After Controversial Liverpool Draw With Tottenham

After Liverpool's eventful 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp gave a really interesting interview and you can watch it here. There were many controversial moments in the game which could have had implications on the end result and Reds manager Klopp gave his views on those decisions and the performance of referee Paul Tierney.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Africa Cup of Nations: Liverpool’s options without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane during AFCON

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are set to miss most of January while representing their countries at the Africa Cup of Nations – so what will the Reds do about it?. It’s hard to remember much about last season, especially for Liverpool supporters who have written the 2020/21 campaign off as the true pandemic season, lost in time just like their centre-backs were lost to injury.
PREMIER LEAGUE
