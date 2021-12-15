ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO documentary sheds light on the creation of 'Sesame Street'

By Eric Deggans
NPR
 5 days ago

There's a new HBO documentary called "Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street." It sheds light on the creation of a show that transformed children's television. NPR TV critic Eric Deggans has this review. ERIC DEGGANS, BYLINE: One of the biggest lessons from "Street Gang: How We Got...

www.npr.org

thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Take a walk down memory lane (or Memory Street, really) with HBO’s all-encompassing look at the history of one of television’s most beloved franchises, “Sesame Street,” during “Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street.” From humble beginnings to a media empire that spans toys, movies, and hotly-contested Twitter accounts, see how “Sesame Street” has grown over the last half-century. You can watch “Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street” on HBO this Monday, December 13, at 10 PM ET on HBO and HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
bigblueunbiased.com

‘Sesame Street’ Was Always Political

There was a principle in politics, and there should be: Never pick a battle with Big Bird. You finish up spitting out feathers, as the eight-foot chicken walks away chanting the alphabet. Mitt Romney repeatedly argued in the 2012 election for cutting taxpayer support and having the popular character start...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Ana Gasteyer Headlines NBC's American Auto, HBO Goes Inside Sesame Street

Nearly 20 years after she left Saturday Night Live, actress and comedian Ana Gasteyer returns to her old stomping grounds in NBC's American Auto. Two episodes of the new workplace comedy air back-to-back tonight. Also today: The feature-length doc Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street bows on HBO, The Voice’s Top 5 perform in Part 1 of the finale, and VH1 blends the holidays and wedding season in Let’s Get Merried. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Monday:
TV & VIDEOS
NPR

Sonja Sohn of 'The Wire' on her new HBO documentary about Baltimore police

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: (Screaming). UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Oh, my god. I need a unit medic right now. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: (Screaming). FLORIDO: The officer shot that day in 2017 was Baltimore Police Detective Sean Suiter. His death set off a massive manhunt for the killer, and Suiter gets a hero's funeral. But then things get messy when it's reported that Suiter was killed just a day before he was supposed to testify in a case against several fellow officers accused of corruption. That revelation leads to speculation that maybe Suiter's killing was an inside job meant to keep him quiet, or that maybe he took his own life. And the rumors start to tear Baltimore apart.
BALTIMORE, MD
Literary Hub

Sonia Manzano on Finding Her Way to Sesame Street

Above: Photo by David Attie/Courtesy Macrocosm Entertainment. Sesame Street was shot out a of a cannon in 1969, fueled by the social unrest of Black Americans tired of being treated as second-class citizens, young people marching on Washington to protest an unpopular war, farmworkers demanding decent labor conditions—the list of grievances that were being protested went on and on. It seemed everyone in the late 60s in America was in for a change.
TV SERIES
Kankakee Daily Journal

NBC's new lemon; 'Sesame Street' history

What kinds of series are showcased in the days leading up to Christmas? In most cases, it’s exactly the kinds of series that are launched in the early days of the New Year: bad shows, misbegotten concepts poorly conceived or executed or both. All of those negatives apply to “American Auto” (9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), receiving a sneak preview tonight.
TV SERIES
HuffingtonPost

HBO Drops Tear-Jerking Trailer For 'Insecure' Documentary About The Series Ending

Fans struggling with the reality that HBO’s “Insecure” is coming to an end will soon have a documentary to help them reflect on the show’s cultural impact. The cable TV company released the trailer for an upcoming documentary about the Emmy-winning series, titled “Insecure: The End,” on Monday. The special is set to stream on Dec. 26 on HBO Max.
TV SERIES
Gothamist.com

Previously Unseen Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of Sesame Street In The 1970s

In 1970, an obscure magazine printed by the U.S. government for distribution in the Soviet Union, called Amerika, commissioned New York City-based photographer David Attie to shoot behind-the-scenes at a hot new television show still in its first season: Sesame Street. The publication only ran a few of the photos, and the rest of the slides and negatives were tossed in a box and stored in Attie's brownstone closet in Gramercy. Decades later, his son — TV writer-producer Eli Attie — unearthed them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
horrornews.net

HBO DOCUMENTARY SERIES THE MURDERS AT STARVED ROCK DEBUTS DECEMBER 14

The Series Examines A 60-Year-Old Murder Mystery That Has Gripped An Illinois Town. HBO documentary series, THE MURDERS AT STARVED ROCK, exploring the 1960 brutal murders of three women at Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle, Illinois and the decades of questions and doubts left in their wake, debuts with the first two episodes back-to-back TUESDAY, DECEMBER 14 (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) and concludes with the final episode Wednesday, December 15 at (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT). From the producers of “McMillion$,” the three-part documentary series will air on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.
TV SERIES
