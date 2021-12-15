ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lo makes National Book Award history with 'Last Night at the Telegraph Club'

NPR
 5 days ago

NPR's A Martinez speaks with author Malinda Lo about winning the National Book Award for her novel Last Night at the Telegraph Club, and unconventional characters in storytelling. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Malinda Lo was stunned when she won a National Book Award for her novel "Last Night At The...

NPR

A TikTok user traded a bobby pin for a house

When Demi Skipper set out to trade a bobby pin for a house, she became a social media sensation. Scott Detrow talks to her about her unconventional journey to become a homeowner. SCOTT DETROW, HOST:. Demi Skipper had a wild idea at the start of the pandemic. It started with...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
gospelmusic.org

Dante Bowe Makes History With Three Simultaneous Nominations in Single Category at 64th GRAMMY Awards

ATLANTA, GA – Multi-platinum selling performer and award-winning songwriter Dante Bowe has broken the record for the greatest number of simultaneous nominations in the Best Gospel Performance/Song category at the 64th GRAMMY Awards. His nominations include solo singles “Voice of God” and “joyful.” as well as a nod for songwriting on Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music’s “Wait On You.” Since the creation of the category in 2015, no other artist has achieved this status as a multi-nominee. In addition to his solo nominations, Dante contributed to a Best Gospel Album nomination with Maverick City Music for Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition and Best Contemporary Christian Music Album with Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music for Old Church Basement. The 64th GRAMMY Awards will air live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on January 31, 2022 at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST on CBS and Paramount+.
MUSIC
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
