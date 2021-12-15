ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former NFL player accused of murder-suicide had CTE

NBC News
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerino Wool Socks That Keep Feet Comfy In Every SeasonBombas Merino...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 14

Bob Oso
5d ago

How many have had cte before and didn't commit such a heinous crime?????? They take a gamble when putting on the pads for cash and fame. RIP.

Reply(1)
4
Related
The Independent

Taylor Pomaski: Police find human remains in search for former NFL player’s missing girlfriend

Police in Texas have found human remains linked to the disappearance of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski, girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware, Jr.“At this time, investigators are unclear on the identity of the remains, but investigators believe them to be related to the Pomaski case,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on Friday.Ms Pomaski has been missing since a house party on 25 April, where she was seen arguing with Mr Ware, her boyfriend of nearly a year.The last two posts on the woman’s Facebook featuring Cinderella saying all she did was “suffer,” and a post two weeks later announcing...
NFL
Vibe

Former NFL Player Zac Stacy Arrested And Released On Federal Assault Charges, Alleged Victim Speaks Out

Former NFL player Zac Stacy was arrested and released on federal abuse charges after a violent video of him allegedly physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend went viral. The 30-year-old athlete turned himself in last Thursday (Nov. 18) after flying into Florida from Tennessee, according to TMZ Sports. In the disturbing footage, Stacy allegedly attacked the mother of his 5-month-old son with punches before throwing her into a television. The abuse took place in front of the infant, the digital tabloid reported. The alleged victim Kristin Evans is Stacy’s ex-girlfriend, and according to CBS, she uploaded the video to the internet herself. Following...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player Glenn Foster dies in police custody at the age of 31

Former NFL football player Glenn Foster Jr. died after being taken into police custody. According to multiple reports, he was just 31 years old. He was arrested in Alabama and his cause of death was unexplained causes. There is an active investigation into the case at this point according to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Cte#Murder#American Football#Merino Wool
Complex

Former NFL Player Phillip Adams, Who Fatally Shot 6 People and Himself, Had CTE

Former NFL player Phillip Adams suffered from CTE. Dr. Anne McKee, the Boston University CTE Center neuropathologist and director who studied the 32-year-old’s brain, shared the information on Tuesday alongside York County coroner Sabrina Gast, USA Today reports. In April, Adams fatally shot himself after killing Dr. Robert Lesslie,...
NFL
Reuters

Coroner: Ex-NFL player who killed six had severe CTE

2021-12-14 20:28:28 GMT+00:00 - A coroner on Tuesday said that an ex-NFL player who killed six people and himself earlier this year in South Carolina showed "unusually severe" chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). Dr. Ann McKee, director of the CTE Center at Boston University, examined the brain of Phillip Adams and...
NFL
New York Post

Human remains found in hunt for ex-NFL player Kevin Ware’s missing girlfriend

Investigators searching for a former NFL player’s girlfriend who disappeared months ago from a house party in Texas have uncovered human remains, authorities said. The unidentified remains were found Thursday in north Harris County, where investigators were scouring for clues in the search for Taylor Pomaski, 29, the Harris County Sheriff”s Office said.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Gazette

Autopsy finds former NFL player accused of shooting six suffered from CTE

Former professional football player Phillip Adams, who allegedly shot and killed six people before killing himself, suffered from a degenerative brain disease caused by repeated head trauma, researchers found. Following an autopsy of his brain, doctors found Adams, 32, had stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which is associated with paranoia,...
NFL
NBC News

NBC News

248K+
Followers
35K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy