Understanding the metaverse concept is complex, especially since it doesn't necessarily exist yet, although many industry pioneers are coming close. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected with services, products and capabilities melding together into a single experience, the metaverse, in turn, becomes a clear successor to the internet and a concept that is close in reach. However, defining the concept remains blurry, with many people's first instincts being shaped by fictional movies. Although some aspects of this concept may be similar, the projects pioneering this space in the real world are the ones that hold the power to determine what this "metaverse" concept really looks like and make it a reality for the everyday user.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO