Satoshi Nakamoto Left Us 11 Years Ago With The Message That There’s Still More Work To Be Done

The verdict is in for the lawsuit between two alleged Bitcoin platform founders, Craig Wright and Dave Kleiman, and the jury awarded $100 million to the estate of the deceased Mr. Kleiman. The so-called "Satoshi Nakamoto trial" that media hoped would reveal the true identity of the mysterious creator of the Bitcoin protocol, was actually a fight over the intellectual property in a partnership between Craig Wright and Dave Kleiman called W&K Info Defense Research. The undertaking of the two computer scientists was set to hash out the idea of a blockchain-based ledger and resulted in one of the first ever mined bitcoins. The Miami lawsuit, filed by Mr. Kleiman's brother on his behalf, argued that Mr. Wright was only a co-inventor of the Bitcoin platform in the partnership, hence they are entitled to the more than a million bitcoins that have been sloshing in wallets ever since.

LAW ・ 10 DAYS AGO