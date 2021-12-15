ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Satoshi Nakamoto Left Us 11 Years Ago With The Message That There’s Still More Work To Be Done

By Aliyu Pokima
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is now exactly 11 years since Satoshi Nakamoto’s last public communication before he went dark. The founder’s last message told the community that there is still more work to be done regarding attacks. Analysts have tried to figure out the reason for his disappearance with fingers...

'There's More Work to Do' — 11 Years Ago, Satoshi Nakamoto Sent a Final Message to the Bitcoin Community

To this day, Satoshi Nakamoto is one of Bitcoin’s biggest mysteries as people have searched far and wide to uncover the creator’s identity. 11 years ago, on December 12, 2010, the pseudonymous blockchain programmer (or programmers) left a final message to the crypto community stressing that “there’s more work to do on [denial-of-service] DoS.”
Craig Wright stated in 2016 that he had used the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto to launch Bitcoin, this week it was decided if they would give him the authorship

If you are very involved in the world of cryptocurrencies, you have surely heard the name of Satoshi Nakamoto , the creator of Bitcoin . But it appears that the name was actually the pseudonym of the Australian scientist, Craig Wright , who revealed his true identity in 2016. Problems with this issue were expected to arise since an anonymous person revealed to the world Bitcoin.
Satoshi Nakamoto
Jury orders Craig Wright, the self-proclaimed Bitcoin inventor Satoshi Nakamoto, to pay US$100 million in intellectual property theft

The verdict is in for the lawsuit between two alleged Bitcoin platform founders, Craig Wright and Dave Kleiman, and the jury awarded $100 million to the estate of the deceased Mr. Kleiman. The so-called "Satoshi Nakamoto trial" that media hoped would reveal the true identity of the mysterious creator of the Bitcoin protocol, was actually a fight over the intellectual property in a partnership between Craig Wright and Dave Kleiman called W&K Info Defense Research. The undertaking of the two computer scientists was set to hash out the idea of a blockchain-based ledger and resulted in one of the first ever mined bitcoins. The Miami lawsuit, filed by Mr. Kleiman's brother on his behalf, argued that Mr. Wright was only a co-inventor of the Bitcoin platform in the partnership, hence they are entitled to the more than a million bitcoins that have been sloshing in wallets ever since.
There Was No ‘Satoshi Nakamoto’ Lawsuit

A verdict arrived Monday in the civil trial between Craig Wright and the estate of former collaborator Dave Kleiman. A jury found Wright guilty of intellectual property theft and has ordered him to pay $100 million in damages to an entity he founded with Kleiman, W&K Info Defense. At the same time, the jury found Wright not guilty of stealing half of the proceeds of a bitcoin mining business which plaintiffs claimed was a partnership with Kleiman.
I am Satoshi Nakamoto: Self-proclaimed UK-based inventor of Bitcoin prevails in legal case

A UK-based computer scientist has declared that a victory in a court case in Florida shows he is the mysterious inventor of Bitcoin. Craig Wright, an Australian who lives in Britain, prevailed in a civil trial in America against the family of his late business partner, who claimed he owed them billions of dollars in cryptocurrency.
Why Satoshi Nakamoto’s Impostor Craig Wright Must Pay $100M In Damages

The self-proclaimed Bitcoin inventor Craig Wright has been engaged in legal battles for years. One of the most prominent was the one carried out by Ira Kleiman, brother of Wright’s late partner David Kleiman, over the whereabouts of 1 million BTC mined by Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonym behind BTC’s creation.
