ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Why Chelsea cannot recall Conor Gallagher from Crystal Palace loan in January

By Matt O'Connor-Simpson
90min.com
 5 days ago

Chelsea will not be able to recall Conor Gallagher from Crystal Palace in January due to a clause in the loan agreement. Gallagher has been one of the Premier League's best performing midfielders this season, registering six goals and three assists in just 15 appearances. His displays are even more impressive...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Makes Conor Gallagher Admission Despite Ongoing Chelsea Midfield Crisis

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea's decision to loan Conor Gallagher to Crystal Palace was the right decision which has paid off. Chelsea have been experiencing problems in midfield in recent weeks with N'Golo Kante (knee), Mateo Kovacic (hamstring and Covid-19), Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho (back and possible Covid-19) being sidelined for a period of time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rob Holding praised for ‘taking stand’ by flagging alleged racist abuse at Leeds

Kick It Out has praised Arsenal’s Rob Holding for reporting the alleged racist abuse of team-mates during his side’s Premier League win at Leeds as the Football Association launched an investigation.Arsenal’s 4-1 win was marred when referee Andre Marriner halted play in the first half to consult with the fourth official after substitute Holding had flagged the incident.Gunners boss Mikel Arteta confirmed after the match that some unnamed players on the visitors’ bench had been targeted by a fan. The PA news agency understands the FA’s inquiry is being supported by the Premier League.Campaign group Kick It Out said: “We...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Vieira
Person
Saul Niguez
Person
Conor Gallagher
The Independent

No Covid suspension for Premier League – reports

Premier League clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the Covid-19 crisis under control, according to reports.Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of outbreaks of cases within clubs.It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 clubs on Monday, it has been reported that a decision has been taken to continue with the season as planned, and that any decisions to postpone individual matches will continue to be taken by the Premier League board on a case-by-case basis. Read More Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit ArsenalFormer British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen dies aged 37Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta hails 'strong statement' from Arsenal after Leeds win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hailed a “strong statement” from his team as they swept past Leeds United 4-1 at Elland Road in the Premier League. In the only Premier League game to go ahead on Saturday due to a huge rise in Covid cases among players, Arsenal blew beleaguered Leeds away with a blistering first-half display.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Booing happens – Thomas Tuchel won’t take flak from Chelsea fans personally

Thomas Tuchel has vowed not to take Chelsea fans’ frustrations personally as the boss bids to lift the Blues out of a mini slump.Chelsea have slipped four points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table after recording just three wins across their last seven top-flight outings.The Blues will face Wolves at Molinuex on Sunday, provided the Stamford Bridge squad pass Saturday’s Covid tests in sufficient numbers.NG. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/uvy12S3xZh— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 18, 2021And Tuchel remains adamant the results will swing back in the right direction, given his side’s continued positive performances.Chelsea were booed off by some fans...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystal Palace#England#The Premier League#Times#Dm
The Independent

Wolves vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

The game Chelsea did not want ended in a scoreline they did not like. A club who had called for a postponement must wish the Premier League did not prove obdurate opponents even before Wolves then did likewise. For the fourth time in six league matches, Chelsea dropped points. Their fans chorused about being champions of Europe, but it is a run of results that renders it less likely they will become champions of England.As Thomas Tuchel’s depleted group mustered a first clean sheet in seven attempts, the issues instead came at the other end. Chelsea were toothless and goalless....
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
90min.com

Sven Botman unsure about leaving Lille in January

Sven Botman is unsure about leaving Lille in January due to the French club's progression in the Champions League, despite strong interest from several Premier League sides, 90min understands. The Dutch defender has been a stand-out performer for Lille since joining from Ajax in 2020 for around £7m. Botman...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Liverpool set Nat Phillips price tag

Liverpool want £15m from interested clubs to sell Nat Phillips, with the centre back expected to move on in January as interested clubs consider bids. The 24-year-old was brought into the Reds' starting XI regularly last season as they struggled horrendously with injuries in central defence. However, with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip returning to fitness and Joe Gomez and new signing Ibrahima Konate the next centre backs in the pecking order, chances have been limited for Phillips.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Lille president leaves door open for shock Eden Hazard return

Eden Hazard has been linked with a shock return to Lille, with the club president, Olivier Letang, refusing to rule out a move for the Real Madrid star. Hazard has been linked with an exit from Madrid following a disappointing move from Chelsea which has seen him play just 55 games in two and a half seasons. Hazard made his Lille debut in 2007/08 and led the team to a historic domestic double in 2011, winning both the league title and the Coupe de France.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Thomas Tuchel defends Saul after abuse from Chelsea fans

Thomas Tuchel has urged Chelsea fans to take it easy on midfielder Saul Niguez after he was targeted by abuse on social media. The Atletico Madrid loanee continues to struggle at Stamford Bridge, with his latest cameo - 25 minutes at the end of the 1-1 draw with Everton - leaving supporters feeling disappointed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Christian Eriksen's agent says playing return 'looks good'

Christian Eriksen's agent has revealed the midfielder is 'feeling good' and still dreams of returning to professional football after being released by Inter. Eriksen has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 during Denmark's clash with Finland, and Serie A rules state no player who has had a implanted cardioverter defibrillator fitted can play in Italy's top flight.
SOCCER
90min.com

Edinson Cavani rejects Boca Juniors in favour of Barcelona

Edinson Cavani is said to have rejected a move to Boca Juniors as he continues to favour a switch to Barcelona. The Uruguay international has been praised in parts for his contribution at Manchester United since signing in 2020, but persistent injury problems have affected his availability and he is now thought to be close to an exit in January.
SOCCER
90min.com

Carlo Ancelotti claims Barcelona aren't 'direct rivals' to Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti has claimed Barcelona are not currently a direct rival to his Real Madrid side due to their lowly league position. Barça have had a rotten season so far, sitting eighth in La Liga and exiting the Champions League at the group stage. They sacked Ronald Koeman in late October and Xavi was confirmed as his successor a week later, and the former midfielder has not been shy in voicing his concerns at the current state of affairs in Catalonia.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy