Athens, GA

ACCA now accepting applications

By Tim Bryant
 5 days ago
Athens Community Career Academy

The Clarke County School District says the Athens Community Career Academy is now accepting applications for the 2022-23 school year. Rising 10th, 11th, and 12th grade students can apply on-line at the Clarke County School District website.

From the CCSD website…

Our Career Academy, located on the historic H.T. Edwards Campus, was founded in 2011 and offers a unique and innovative environment for high school students in the Clarke County School District. Our program offers career-focused, college-level courses at no cost to students through an established partnership with Athens Technical College. Our facilities provide state-of-the-art electronic classrooms, a student-managed cafe, and a food court for students to study, work on group projects, and socialize. Our program offerings include engineering, nursing, criminal justice, early childhood education, accounting, cosmetology, and much more!

Visit bit.ly/accacourses22 to read more about our pathways. To enroll in the ACCA program, you must complete this application. After you complete the application, check your e-mail for information regarding follow-up steps. We are very excited you have decided to take this step in ensuring your future college success.

If you have any questions, please call or e-mail Mrs.Beth Holliday at 706-357-5244 or hollidayb@clarke.k12.ga.us.

