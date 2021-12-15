ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elbert County, GA

A-CC Commissioners take up redistricting, Elbert Co approves court merger

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners discussed last night the new Commission District maps that will be presented to Georgia lawmakers during next year’s legislative session. Commissioners met at City Hall for their last agenda-setting meeting of 2021, signing off on maps as presented by the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections, doing so, they say, to meet the deadline required for legislative approval.

There is an afternoon meeting of the Athens-Clarke County Historic Preservation Commission, a 5:30 session at the Government Building on Dougherty Street.

Propane tanks and electronics will no longer be accepted at the Oconee County Recycling and Waste Center: Oconee County Commissioners, meeting in Watkinsville, have signed off on amendments to the County’s solid waste ordinance.

Elbert County Commissioners, meeting in Elberton, vote unanimously to merge Elbert County’s magistrate and probate courts.

Outgoing City Manager Ed Andrews was honored at last night’s meeting of the Royston City Council. Edwards is retiring a year’s end; he’s been the City Manager in Royston since 2014.

The Morgan County School Board, meeting in Madison, has signed off on $1,600 bonuses for teachers and other employees in the Morgan County School System.

