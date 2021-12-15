ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Ocean region most vital for global commerce, geopolitical stability: MEA

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Indian Ocean region is among the world's "most vital" in terms of global commerce, energy and geopolitical stability and its natural resources are an engine for growth, said Minister of State for External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh. India's vision of the Region...

dallassun.com

India promotes culture of peace as part of commitment to global order, says MEA

New York [United States], December 7 (ANI): India promotes a culture of peace as a part of its commitment to global order, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Culture of Peace is the cornerstone of the global order to build inclusive and tolerant societies. Under the auspices of the United Nations, the promotion of a culture of peace has expanded into a global discourse, according to the statement issued by MEA.
WORLD
hawaiitelegraph.com

If India wants, we are ready to provide more Rafales: French Defence Minister

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Citing close strategic ties between India and France, French Defence Minister Florence Parly on Friday said her country was ready to provide more Rafale combat aircraft if India wants them. In New Delhi for the annual defence dialogue between the two countries, the French...
INDIA
hawaiitelegraph.com

Kyrgyz FM arrives in Delhi for 3rd India-Central Asia Dialogue

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev on Friday landed in Delhi for the 3rd India-Central Asia Dialogue to be held from December 18-20. "Foreign Minister of Kyrgyz Republic Ruslan Kazakbaev arrives in Delhi for 3rd India-Central Asia Dialogue to be held from 18-20 December 2021,"...
INDIA
hawaiitelegraph.com

India to become fastest growing economy in 2021-22: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], 17 December (ANI): Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah said on Friday that India is likely to become the fastest growing economy in the world in the current financial year. "We are reaching the pre-COVID levels. July to September GDP number has been at...
BUSINESS
hawaiitelegraph.com

India welcomes interest of Central Asian countries to use Chabahar Port

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): India on Sunday welcomed the interest of Central Asian countries to utilize the services of Shahid Beheshti Terminal at Chabahar Port for facilitating their trade with India and beyond, said the joint statement after the India-Central Asia Dialogue here in New Delhi. The dialogue...
INDIA
hawaiitelegraph.com

India, Central Asian countries back UN Resolution 2593, demand Afghan territory not be used for sheltering terrorists

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Foreign Ministers of India and five Central Asian countries have reaffirmed the importance of UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021) which unequivocally demands that Afghan territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist acts and called for concerted action against all terrorist groups.
INDIA
Times Daily

Chinese boats spotted illegally hauling tuna in Indian Ocean

MIAMI (AP) — Chinese squid vessels were documented using wide nets to illegally catch already overfished tuna as part of a surge in unregulated activity in the Indian Ocean, according to a new report by Norway-based watchdog group that highlights growing concerns about the lack of international cooperation to protect marine species on the high seas.
INDIA
AFP

Why global tech turns to Indian talent

Twitter's new CEO Parag Agrawal is the latest alumnus of India's prestigious technical universities appointed to head a multi-billion-dollar US tech firm, and Shivani Nandgaonkar wants to follow in his footsteps. The 22-year-old student at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay  -- Agrawal's alma mater -- has already been recruited by Google to become one of the thousands of IIT graduates at major American tech companies. "When I heard about Parag, I was so happy," she said. "One IITian is also CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai. So this is my (stepping) stone now." Twitter's Agrawal is the youngest chief executive in the S&P 500 at just 37.
BUSINESS
Terrorism
hawaiitelegraph.com

PRAMA shines at IFSEC India 2021

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): PRAMA India, India's largest and one of the first companies truly representing the motto of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', participated in the recently concluded IFSEC India, South Asia's largest security, civil protection, and fire safety show held in New Delhi. Over a three-day period, Prama India...
BUSINESS
hawaiitelegraph.com

American India Foundation and Atlas Corps enhance U.S.-India civic diplomacy through expansion of the AIF Banyan Impact Fellowship

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TheOriginally launched in 2001 with a focus on service in India, the dynamic Fellowship program has seen numerous evolutions over the last 20 years, including being named the AIF William J Clinton Fellowship in recognition of the former U.S. President's role in establishing the program.
CHARITIES
hawaiitelegraph.com

Home Secretary to hold Covid review meet with UTs today

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI) Amid fears of B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant or Omicron, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will hold a review meeting on Covid-19 with Union Territories (UTs) on Thursday afternoon. Sources in the Home Ministry told ANI that it is a "regular review meeting on Covid-19" which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Taiwan loses another ally to China

The Biden administration denounced Nicaragua on Thursday night for switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China. Why it matters: China's government has for the past several years been chipping away at Taiwan's legitimacy on the world stage and attempted to further isolate Taipei by pressuring companies and other countries to stop treating the self-governing island as a sovereign nation.
FOREIGN POLICY
Napa Valley Register

Can I Travel To Canada From The U.S.?

The Omicron variant is spreading—and countries are quickly reacting with fresh travel restrictions and entry requirements. As of November 30, six cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in Canada. U.S. travelers are permitted to travel to Canada for leisure but only if they’re vaccinated. This applies whether you’re entering Canada by land border or air.
TRAVEL
Taylor Daily Press

The evacuation of the “Green-Eyed Afghan Girl” to Italy

Sharbat Gula was photographed in 1984 in a refugee camp on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, where she resided with her family when she was 12 years old. Now she ran away from Afghanistan again, this time with her daughters. After the Taliban seized power, the situation for Gula and her family...
EUROPE
realcleardefense.com

While Massing Troops Against Ukraine, Putin Threatens the U.S. National Command Authority

As noted Russian journalist Pavel Felgenhauer pointed out in November 2021, “President Vladimir Putin declared that if the West deploys missiles to Ukraine that could reach Moscow ‘in five to ten minutes,’ Russia is ready to counter by deploying a ‘new naval hypersonic missile, which may reach [Western] decision-makers in 5 minutes, flying at Mach 9 speed.’ (Militarynews.ru, November 30).” (Emphasis added). Russia’s new nuclear-capable[1] naval hypersonic missile [the Tsirkon] was hyped by Putin as having a speed of Mach 9,” stating that it would become operational in 2022. The context of Putin’s statement was preparations for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, not NATO missile deployments. Nine days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned about a Ukraine conflict becoming a new Cuban missile crisis. Ten days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Russian Chief of the General Staff General of the Army Valery Gerasimov declared, “…any provocations by the Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas difficulties militarily will be thwarted.”
MILITARY

