State energy regulators will spend the next six months studying Michigan’s potential to harness greenhouse gases that would otherwise escape into the atmosphere. The Michigan Public Service Commission will establish a workgroup to study current and potential new sources of what’s called “renewable natural gas” and figure out how much energy could be generated to heat homes. The bigger goal is to determine the potential for greenhouse gas reductions by capturing the methane that emanates from landfills, human and farm animal waste, crop residues, and food waste as part of efforts to reach the state’s goal to have a carbon-neutral economy by 2050.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO