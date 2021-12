By Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Omicron, a new variant of COVID-19, is rising concerns in India and across the world. India detected its first Omicron case on December 2 in Karnataka and till now, the country has logged more than a hundred cases of this virus. Before it was reported in India, Omicron cases had been found in 29 countries.

