ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Three persons test positive for Omicron in Hyderabad

hawaiitelegraph.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 15 (ANI): Three persons, two foreign nationals and a child, have tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Dr...

www.hawaiitelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Second Omicron case in Delhi as Zimbabwe returnee tests positive

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Delhi reported its second case of new COVID-19 variant Omicron on Saturday, informed the Delhi Government. A Zimbabwe returnee, who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, tested positive for the variant in a genome sequencing report. According to the Delhi Government, the travel history of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

Singapore: Three more cases tested preliminarily positive for Omicron variant

SINGAPORE (Dec 11): Singapore has detected three more Covid-19 cases that have tested preliminarily positive for the Omicron variant. One is a local case involving another airport frontline worker, and the other two are imported. “All three cases are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic, and recovering in isolation wards at the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Person on Israeli PM's flight from UAE tests COVID positive

A person who was on Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett s flight back from the United Arab Emirates has tested positive for COVID-19, the prime minister’s office said Tuesday.Bennett returned to Israel on Monday from a historic two-day trip to the Gulf Arab state, the first by an Israeli leader to the country, which recently normalized ties with Israel.He was in a three-day quarantine on Tuesday as per Health Ministry regulations, which require all returning travelers, even those vaccinated, to self-isolate. He was expected to take a coronavirus test on Wednesday, also in line with health regulations, and then...
TRAVEL
hawaiitelegraph.com

Home Secretary to hold Covid review meet with UTs today

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI) Amid fears of B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant or Omicron, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will hold a review meeting on Covid-19 with Union Territories (UTs) on Thursday afternoon. Sources in the Home Ministry told ANI that it is a "regular review meeting on Covid-19" which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Somalia#Hyderabad#Foreign Nationals#Kenya#Covid#Ani
hawaiitelegraph.com

Journey of Omicron in India so far

By Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Omicron, a new variant of COVID-19, is rising concerns in India and across the world. India detected its first Omicron case on December 2 in Karnataka and till now, the country has logged more than a hundred cases of this virus. Before it was reported in India, Omicron cases had been found in 29 countries.
CORONAVIRUS
hawaiitelegraph.com

We may have made wrong decisions, but our intent was never wrong: Amit Shah

New Delhi (India), December 17 (ANI): Some decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government might have been wrong but no question can be raised on the intent of the Central Government, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday. While addressing the 94th Annual General Meeting of the Federation...
INDIA
eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
albuquerqueexpress.com

South African doctor who discovered Omicron describes symptoms

People infected with the new Omicron strain of Covid-19 present ?unusual symptoms? that are somewhat different from those associated with the Delta variant, a South African doctor who was one of the first to spot it has said. Covid patients infected with the new strain started appearing around November 18,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

Noodle link investigated as children die in South Africa

Officials in South Africa are looking into the deaths of up to five children to see if they are linked to eating instant noodles. The Department of Health is investigating the possible food poisoning in Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape and Gauteng provinces. The agency met with environmental health practitioners from the...
FOOD SAFETY
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
nextbigfuture.com

Successfully Invading Taiwan is Militarily Impossible

Discourse Magazine has a summary of some of problems which make a military invasion of Taiwan impossible. I personally lived in Taiwan in 1995 and rode a bus through mountains and hills outside of the capital of Taipei. There were truck-sized tunnels leading off from the main tunnels. I believe over the decades Taiwan’s military has dug in all over the island. They were expecting an invasion for decades. What would D-day have been like if the Germans had prepared for decades instead of a couple of years?
MILITARY
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says Covid variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of Delta

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not the coronavirus?The common cold is caused by a different strain of virus to Covid-19. But with the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant often causing mild symptoms, such as stuffy nose, sore head and sore throat, it is very hard to tell the difference without testing.Professor Tim Spector, from Britain’s ZOE...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Mother ‘burst into tears’ as quarantine scrapped hours after her release

A mother who had just finished quarantining “burst into tears” after it was announced that all remaining countries were to be removed from the coronavirus red list.Amanda Poole-Connor, 47, had finished 10 days of quarantining in a hotel next to Heathrow airport when news broke hours later that restrictions would be scrapped.The mother-of-two said she felt she was being “punished” and the experience left her in tears after being isolated in a small room with “vile” food and “no natural light”.“When I saw the news that restrictions had been scrapped I burst into tears,” Mrs Poole-Connor told the PA news...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

Afghan Refugee Sets Self on Fire, Others Sew Lips Shut As Desperation Rises

As his clothes melted into his skin, Shah screamed and paced frantically before a quick thinking security guard grabbed a nearby fire extinguisher and sprayed him with it. In pictures seen by Vice World News, Shah is seen on a hospital bed with third degree burns on his neck and arms where the flames had licked him, after the self-immolation failed to kill him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWLP

Canada reinstates COVID-19 testing requirements for citizen travelers

ONTARIO (WWTI) — Canada has reinstated requirements for travelers across all its borders. In a notice issued on December 15, the Public Health Agency of Canada advised all travelers, regarding of their vaccination status to avoid non-essential travel internationally, including to the U.S. According to the PHA, this is in response to the Omicron variant […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy