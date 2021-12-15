ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping virtual meet begins

hawaiitelegraph.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeijing [China], December 15 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping began their virtual meeting on Wednesday with the former emphasising that he stands...

www.hawaiitelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
sacramentosun.com

Chinese President Xi, Russia's Putin, Hold Video Meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met Wednesday via video conference, stressing their strong alliance amid both countries' deteriorating relations with the west. "A new model of cooperation has been formed between our countries, based, among other things, on such principles as non-interference in internal affairs,...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Xi Jinping backs Vladimir Putin's demand for Nato to halt eastwards expansion

Chinese president Xi Jinping has endorsed Vladimir Putin’s demand for binding security guarantees from Nato and proposed “joint actions” to defend Russian and Chinese security interests. China's first explicit backing of Russia in the on-going stand off over Ukraine came during a 90 minutes video call in...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Vladimir Putin
CNBC

China's Xi is set to meet Russia's Putin virtually on Wednesday

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to meet virtually with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday. The two leaders last met in late June, also via video link. The meeting comes as rising tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border have caught international attention.
POLITICS
New York Post

Putin and Xi to discuss ‘aggressive’ US rhetoric during virtual summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a virtual summit Wednesday following separate sitdowns with President Biden in recent weeks. According to the Kremlin, the two leaders will discuss ongoing tensions in Eastern Europe amid a massive buildup of Russian forces along its border with Ukraine.
POLITICS
hawaiitelegraph.com

Xi Jinping, Putin to held talks via video link on Dec 15

Beijing [China], December 13 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a virtual meeting on December 15, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Monday. "President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping on December 15 from Beijing will hold a meeting with...
CHINA
charlottestar.com

China continues unprecedented campaign of repression against media under Xi Jinping

Beijing [China], December 8 (ANI): China's violations against its own international commitments to freedom of opinion and expression has significantly increased under the current regime. The Great Leap Backwards of Journalism in China, a report has revealed the unprecedented campaign of repression led by the Chinese regime in recent years...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Virtual Meeting#Ani#Russian#Chinese#Nato
realcleardefense.com

Xi Jinping’s New World Order

Xi Jinping savored the moment. Speaking before China’s annual gathering of nearly 3,000 representatives to the National People’s Congress in Beijing in March 2021, the Chinese president took a post-pandemic victory lap, proclaiming that his country had been the first to tame COVID-19, the first to resume work, and the first to regain positive economic growth. It was the result, he argued, of “self-confidence in our path, self-confidence in our theories, self-confidence in our system, self-confidence in our culture.” And he further shared his pride that “now, when our young people go abroad, they can stand tall and feel proud—unlike us when we were young.” For Xi, China’s success in controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus was yet more evidence that he was on the right track: China was reclaiming its historic position of leadership and centrality on the global stage. The brief official history of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that was published the following month reinforced his assessment. It claimed that Xi had brought China “closer to the center of the world stage than it has ever been. The nation has never been closer to its own rebirth.”
CORONAVIRUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Country
Russia
Newsweek

Donald Trump's 'Bizarre' Meeting: Cursing, Screaming, Swedish Meatballs

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. December 18 was a typical day in Donald Trump's Oval Office, more chaos than order, more free-wheeling talk show than White House decorum, more a scene from the bunker than some diabolical battle plan. The constantly tweeting president had barely been out in public in six weeks: he'd given up on governing and had narrowed his circle of contacts, creating his own echo chamber of encouragement and canned applause.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

China creating ‘brain-control weapons’ and weaponizing biotech, US says

The U.S. Department of Commerce suspects a Chinese military academy and eleven of its associated research institutes are developing technology to support the Chinese military, including brain-control weaponry. On Friday, the Commerce Department added 37 Chinese, Georgian, Malaysian, and Turkish entities to the restricted Entity List. The Commerce Department took...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MSNBC

Liz Cheney's roadmap for a Trump indictment tied to Jan. 6

On Jan. 6, Congress met to conduct an official proceeding: the counting of the Electoral College votes to certify Joe Biden’s win. But that proceeding was interrupted, as the whole world knows, by a mob of insurrectionists. As the House select committee investigation into the Capitol riot progresses, a vivid picture is emerging. It suggests many individuals, up to and including former President Donald Trump, worked hard to obstruct that official congressional proceeding. And I believe, as do other legal experts, that doing so constitutes a federal felony.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy