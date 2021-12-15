ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Adrien Broner eyes big payday after ‘blowing a lot’ and turning down $40m

By Phil Jay
worldboxingnews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer world champion Adrien Broner wants to work with DAZN or Showtime for his return fight as ‘The Problem’ eyes another big payday. He returned to the game triumphantly with a fanfare of social media activity. And an extortion plot over explicit photos to boot, Broner is set to get back...

www.worldboxingnews.net

Comments / 1

bjpenndotcom

Pro Boxers react after Jake Paul KO’s Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley collided inside the squared circle in a short-notice boxing rematch this evening in Tampa, Florida. Paul (5-0) had previously defeated Woodley (0-2) by split decision in a high-profile boxing match which took place back in August in Cleveland. ‘The Chosen One’ hurt the YouTube sensation in that fight and nearly earned a knockdown. However, Jake Paul would ultimately land the better volume of strikes throughout the course of the contest and thus walked away with the split decision victory.
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

David Ortiz's Wife, Tiffany, Announces Split After 25 Years

"Over the past 25 years, David and I have shared a beautiful adventure in love and partnership," Tiffany Ortiz wrote alongside a photo of herself and the retired baseball star. "We have made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey together, not as a couple, but as friends and co-parents to our amazing children."
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Rogan on Amanda Nunes loss at UFC 269: 'It's inexcusable to be that tired' in Round 2

Joe Rogan gives credit to Julianna Pena for her upset of Amanda Nunes but not without some criticism for the now-former UFC women’s bantamweight champion. “For you to be a world champion in two divisions and universally recognized as the greatest woman fighter of all time, which Amanda is, it’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round,” Rogan said on his “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.
UFC
FanSided

MMA Pros are in shock over Jake Paul’s KO of Tyron Woodley

Check out what the combat sports community thought of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2. Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley ran it back in Tampa, Florida, Saturday night and it lived up to the hype. In front of a sold-out Amalie Arena, both men engaged in a stand-up war that left many fans wanting more. Despite this, however, it took a bit for both men to get going as the first two rounds were lackluster at best.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 live round by round play-by-play

Follow along with FanSided for live play-by-play of the Dec. 18 Showtime pay-per-view rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley. The August boxing contest between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley was a competitive scrap that saw the social media star barely outpoint the former UFC champion via split decision. Now it’s time for the rematch.
COMBAT SPORTS
Bloody Elbow

Nate Diaz delivers savage response to Jorge Masvidal after being labeled a hypocrite

Jorge Masvidal has put Nate Diaz on blast for his derogatory comments aimed at Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira following their lightweight title bout at UFC 269. “These guys don’t get any better,” Diaz said following Oliveira’s submission win over Poirier last Saturday. Masvidal responded by calling...
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 ceremonial weigh-in video stream, live results

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will take center stage this afternoon LIVE at 4 p.m. ET for the ceremonial weigh ins from inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Fla., just one day before their Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) boxing rematch on Sat. night (Dec. 18) at nearby Amalie Arena.
UFC
Boxing Insider

Teofimo Lopez Sr. Gives His Thoughts On His Son Coming Up Short Against George Kambosos Jr.: “It Was A Complete Robbery”

Teofimo Lopez Sr. flashed a huge grin as the 12th round came to an end. Moments earlier, his son, Teofimo Lopez, had just finished a grueling back and forth war with George Kambosos Jr. at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. While it appeared as though their contest was close, Lopez Sr. was convinced that his son dominated the action.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PWMania

WWE Superstar Says The Blood Hunter Should Be Banned For Life Following Incident

Veteran WWE Superstar says The Blood Hunter (aka Hannibal, Devon Nicholson) should be banned from pro wrestling for the weekend incident with a referee at an indie event in Texas. As noted, The Blood Hunter was defending the Texas Heavyweight Title against Carlito at Saturday’s World Class Revolution event in...
WWE
MassLive.com

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch the fight, Frank Gore vs. Deron Williams undercard

YouTuber-turned boxer Jake Paul returns to the ring against a familiar foe as he takes on Tyron Woodley in Round 2 of their boxing matchup Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2. Paul was originally set to face Tommy Fury, the brother of boxing champion Tyson Fury, until an injury forced Tommy Fury to withdraw. As a result, we’re now getting set for Paul-Woodley 2 as the MMA fighter returns to the boxing ring in hopes of getting revenge in Saturday’s matchup, “Leave No Doubt.” The undercard for Saturday’s fight also features some familiar names. Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutierrez is the main undercard. However, NFL and NBA fans may recognize former stars Frank Gore and Deron Williams making their boxing debuts as they turn from the gridiron and hardwood to the sweet science in a heavyweight matchup.
NFL

