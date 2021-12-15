Police: Kentwood missing man with dementia found safe

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have announced that an 83-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing on Tuesday has been found safe.

James Edward Smith was last seen Monday. He was reported missing by his family after he did not arrive at his expected destination in Benton Harbor, according to a Kentwood Police Department news release.

No other information was released.

