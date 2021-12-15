ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Researchers first to predict when bacteria may become resistant to antibiotics

By University College London
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists have spotted signs of 'pre-resistance' in bacteria for the first time—signs that particular bacteria are likely to become resistant to antibiotics in the future—in a new study led by UCL and Great Ormond Street Hospital researchers. The findings, published in Nature Communications, will allow doctors in...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Boosting anti-cancer action by driving up immunity at tumor site

Driving up the immune response at the site of a cancer tumor with nanotechnology may help enhance immunotherapy treatments in advanced stages of the disease, new research in mice suggests. In mouse models of numerous types of cancer, scientists boosted activation of T cells, important fighters in an immune response,...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Case reports of relatively young COVID-19 patients who developed Parkinson's disease within weeks of contracting the virus have led scientists to wonder if there could be a link between the two conditions. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Chemical Neuroscience have shown that, at least in the test tube, the SARS-CoV-2 N-protein interacts with a neuronal protein called α-synuclein and speeds the formation of amyloid fibrils, pathological protein bundles that have been implicated in Parkinson's disease.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Antibiotics#Ucl#Nature Communications#Peruvian#Wellcome#Tb
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover how a virus transforms immune cells into cancer

An international team have mapped how the HTLV-1 virus causes a rare leukemia in some people, providing clues on how to stop it happening. The team, led by Imperial College London and Kumamoto University in Japan, used single-cell analysis to show how the virus over-activates T-cells, key immune cells in our blood, causing them to turn cancerous.
CANCER
Nature.com

Colonization of gut microbiota by plasmid-carrying bacteria is facilitated by evolutionary adaptation to antibiotic treatment

Multidrug-resistant plasmid-carrying bacteria are of particular clinical concern as they could transfer antibiotic resistance genes to other bacterial species. However, little is known whether evolutionary adaptation of plasmid-carrying bacteria after long-term antibiotic exposure could affect their subsequent colonization of the human gut. Herein, we combined a long-term evolutionary model based on Escherichia coli K-12 MG1655 and the multidrug-resistant plasmid RP4 with in vivo colonization experiments in mice. We found that the evolutionary adaptation of plasmid-carrying bacteria to antibiotic exposure facilitated colonization of the murine gut and subsequent plasmid transfer to gut bacteria. The evolved plasmid-carrying bacteria exhibited phenotypic alterations, including multidrug resistance, enhanced bacterial growth and biofilm formation capability and decreased plasmid fitness cost, which might be jointly caused by chromosomal mutations (SNPs in rpoC, proQ, and hcaT) and transcriptional modifications. The upregulated transcriptional genes, e.g., type 1 fimbrial-protein pilus (fimA and fimH) and the surface adhesin gene (flu) were likely responsible for the enhanced biofilm-forming capacity. The gene tnaA that encodes a tryptophanase-catalyzing indole formation was transcriptionally upregulated, and increased indole products participated in facilitating the maximum population density of the evolved strains. Furthermore, several chromosomal genes encoding efflux pumps (acriflavine resistance proteins A and B (acrA, acrB), outer-membrane protein (tolC), multidrug-resistance protein (mdtM), and macrolide export proteins A and B (macA, macB)) were transcriptionally upregulated, while most plasmid-harboring genes (conjugal transfer protein (traF) and (trbB), replication protein gene (trfA), beta-lactamase TEM precursor (blaTEM), aminoglycoside 3'-phosphotransferase (aphA) and tetracycline resistance protein A (tetA)) were downregulated. Collectively, these findings demonstrated that evolutionary adaptation of plasmid-carrying bacteria in an antibiotic-influenced environment facilitated colonization of the murine gut by the bacteria and plasmids.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 infection, more likely than vaccines, to cause rare cardiovascular complications

Led by the University of Oxford, a team of UK-based researchers have today reported results of the largest ever study to compare the risks of cardiovascular events, such as myocarditis, pericarditis, and cardiac arrhythmia, between different vaccines and COVID-19 infection, and the first to investigate the association between cardiac events and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Futurity

Styrofoam trash adds to antibiotic resistance crisis

The styrofoam container that holds your takeout cheeseburger may contribute to the population’s growing resistance to antibiotics. Discarded polystyrene broken down into microplastics provides a cozy home not only for microbes and chemical contaminants but also for the free-floating genetic materials that deliver the gift of resistance to bacteria, researchers say.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Antibiotic Resistance Linked to Microplastics

A new study suggests that particles in the microplastics we encounter everywhere can allow bacteria to develop resistance to antibiotics over time. Microplastics may provide a perfect breeding ground for bacteria to develop antibiotic resistance, according to a new study in the Journal of Hazardous Materials. This is because as...
SCIENCE
mooresvilletribune.com

Antibiotic resistance: Spreading infections that medicine cannot treat

When you have a bacterial illness like strep throat, antibiotics can cure your infection and help you feel better quickly. However, when used improperly, antibiotics can cause more harm than good. Though sometimes antibiotics are necessary, taking them too often or for the wrong reasons can help create strains of...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

CDC launches networks to boost global response to antibiotic resistance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) yesterday announced a major initiative to bolster the global response to antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The CDC said it has awarded $22 million to 28 organizations in more than 50 countries through the establishment of two networks—the Global Action in Healthcare Network (GAIHN) and the Global Antimicrobial Resistance (AR) Laboratory and Response Network. The networks will focus on preventing and limiting the spread of drug-resistant infections in healthcare settings, building laboratory capacity to detect and understand emerging resistant organisms in the community and the environment, and developing methods to identify and respond to resistant pathogens more quickly.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Immune response may vary with choice of COVID-19 booster

(HealthDay)—Immune response may vary with the choice of COVID-19 vaccine used for a third dose or booster following two doses of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (ChAd) or Pfizer BioNTech BNT162b2 (BNT), according to a study published online Dec. 2 in The Lancet. Alasdair P. S. Monro, M.D., from the University Hospital...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

GH Research Posts Data From Treatment-Resistant Depression Trial

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ: GHRS) has reported the outcome of the Phase 2 part of a Phase 1/2 trial of GH001, an inhalable 5-MeO-DMT product candidate for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The trial met its primary endpoint with 7 of 8 patients (87.5%) in remission at day 7 after dosing. According...
HEALTH
wnewsj.com

Combating antibiotic-resistant ‘superbugs’

COVID-19 has reminded us how important it is that we prepare for possible health threats, and work to prevent or mitigate them before they become full-blown crises. For years now, we’ve known now that antibiotic-resistant “super bugs” are an increasingly dangerous threat to Ohioans’ health. It’s why I’m reintroducing the Strategies to Address Antibiotic Resistance, or STAAR Act, to strengthen our federal response to antibiotic resistant bacteria.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bostonnews.net

Researchers predict if impulsivity is pathological

California [US], December 7 (ANI): The researchers from the University of California have developed a way to better determine when acting on one's worst impulses verges on pathological. The study has been published in the 'Brain and Neuroscience Advances Journal'. Turns out, acting more recklessly when your emotions run high...
MENTAL HEALTH
hometownstations.com

Brown introduces legislation to help prevent antibiotic resistance

An Ohio Senator wants to make sure the United States is prepared for the next health threat. Senator Sherrod Brown re-introduced the "Strategies to Address Antibiotic Resistance" or STAAR Act. Doctors say that antibiotic resistance is a looming health crisis and could set medical advancements back decades. Brown says that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Genetic Engineering News

New Compounds Block Antimicrobial Resistance to Last Resort Antibiotics

Scientists have discovered a new potential treatment that could reverse antibiotic resistance in different Gram-negative bacteria that cause conditions including urinary tract infections, sepsis, or pneumonia. The collaborative research, headed by a team at the Ineos Oxford Institute (IOI) for Antimicrobial Research at the University of Oxford, and several institutions across Europe, found that a new class of enzyme blockers, called indole carboxylates (InCs), inhibits the activity of metallo-β-lactamase (MBL) resistance enzymes produced by bacteria. These MBL enzymes break down last-resort carbapenem antibiotics, making the organisms resistant to therapy. The team’s studies showed that using indole carboxylates to block MBL enzymes allowed β-lactam antibiotics to attack and kill bacteria such as E. coli in the lab, and in murine infections in vivo.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers find the best way for bacteria to navigate maze-like environments

When bacteria spread through soil, tissues and other environments crammed with obstacles, keeping on the straight and narrow path leads to dead ends. Instead, bacteria move through open spaces until they get trapped, then reorient to hop through an opening to the next hole. A new model developed by Princeton researchers explains why this hop-and- trap strategy works for bacteria and how it could be optimized for self-propelled polymers.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy