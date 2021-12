A medication typically used for treating diabetes, glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RA), could also be used to prevent cardiovascular disease and major cardiovascular events, but a new study showed inequities in its use based on race, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status. Looking at four years of data, researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania saw that the odds of using this medication were as much as 41 percent lower for some groups that are historically underserved by health care. This research was published in JAMA Health Forum today.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO