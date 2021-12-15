ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

The fears of five-year-olds: how young children cope with Covid anxiety

By Sally Weale
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wcLSk_0dNI7Xl000

Let me introduce you to a little girl called Miriam. She’s five years old and attends a primary school in north-east London. The adults who know her describe her as a confident, outgoing child. “She has a hugely adventurous spirit; she wants to try everything,” said one. But the pandemic that continues to spread fear and uncertainty across all our lives has made her scared of the world around her.

Getting to sleep is difficult for Miriam because she has nightmares. Especially on Sundays. Coming into school is hard, because she doesn’t want to leave her mother. Sometimes she gets angry and clings to her mum. “Am I safe enough to do this on my own?” she’s thinking, and sometimes the answer she gives herself is no. “Her wings have been clipped by Covid,” says the school-based counsellor who works with her. She is not alone.

Concerns about the devastating impact of the pandemic on mental health have been well aired since Covid-19 first swept the globe, forcing schools to close and countries into lockdown, but the focus has been for the most part on older children and teenagers who have seen their lives turned upside down, their exams cancelled, their futures thrown into doubt.

But what of our youngest pupils, who have missed school without knowing what they’re missing and shouldn’t have a care in the world?

On the upside, psychologists and educationalists agree many will have benefited from the extra time and attention they received from parents, whose own lives were paused as the world locked down – even if they have missed significant milestones and rites of passage: the birthday parties, play dates and sleepovers with grandparents, the swimming lessons, dance classes and (the current government obsession) Christmas nativities. Many, however, , have also been cooped up in cramped accommodation, cared for by anxious, overstretched parents who are struggling with their own demons.

How are they all coping now? What will it mean for them in the future? And how are they feeling as the new Omicron variant takes hold across the globe, threatening to derail our journey back to a more normal life?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VZGBx_0dNI7Xl000
Some five-year-olds have experienced separation anxiety on returning to school. Photograph: SDI Productions/Getty Images (Posed by a model)

A Guardian callout prompted dozens of responses from parents of five-year-olds. Some said their children had thrived. “Brilliant and resilient throughout,” said one. “Largely unfazed”, said another. But many more who responded were anxious about their children – such as Bella, a business analyst in the south-west of England. Her son appeared to cope well with lockdown at the start of this year. “He was home and, although he watched far too much TV, he was OK. He did miss some of his friends, but, as he had always suffered with separation anxiety, I think he felt more comfortable being home with me.”

He told me he had a ‘big tummy ache’ and I knew it was anxiety-based

But as the lockdown wore on and Bella could not always give him her full attention because of her work, he struggled, shouting and playing his musical instruments as loudly as possible. Whenever they had to go out, he would obsessively wash his hands and apply alcohol gel until his skin was red and raw. Because he has asthma, infections have gone to his chest and he has had to undergo repeated PCR tests, which have left him traumatised.

“The first one was OK,” said Bella. “But since then every one has been progressively worse. We honestly don’t think we will be able to get him to do another as it makes him so distraught.”

He has also started to worry about spreading any infection he might pick up to others. “This week he told me he had a ‘big tummy ache’ and I knew it was anxiety-based. He has lost family to Covid, and we do have several vulnerable family members, so he does know the impact of spreading it, but it is so sad that a five-year-old should feel so anxious about something he should never have to worry about.”

Freya’s mum is also concerned. Freya is an only child and loves company. “We used to go to all sorts of groups and clubs together, which she thrived on.” But when England went into lockdown in January, “she was so lonely and isolated that she stopped eating”.

“Now she is back at school, she is much, much happier. But there are still significant scars. She is very anxious about germs and infection, and washes her hands obsessively. When one of her friends vomited in front of her recently, she was so anxious about catching the infection that she didn’t sleep all night.

“Although she loves school, she is struggling to engage with the academic side of it. She also doesn’t really look forward to planned events any more because she always suspects that they may be cancelled because of the virus.”

He shouldn’t be scared of his parents and grandparents dying when he’s so young

Freya barely remembers a time before Covid. “This Covid world is the world she knows and remembers. It causes her anxiety, stress and disappointment, and I worry that these will be things which she carries with her for life.”

Anna’s son is also struggling. “My little boy was very anxious about leaving the house during the first lockdown. Despite it being warm and sunny, he wanted to just be inside. When Boris announced it was time to go back to school, he came out in a rash that the doctor eventually diagnosed as hives – they had never seen such a stress reaction in a child so young.

“We regularly have tears about going to school and him telling us that he’s scared. He can’t watch any Disney film that has death in it as he’s so scared of his parents and grandparents dying – something he shouldn’t be thinking about so young.”

Other parents who got in touch with the Guardian described a variety of concerning behaviours. One mother said her child was wetting herself at school despite being dry for months before, another has developed facial and vocal tics, while another child is grinding their teeth. There is a lot of obsessive hand-washing and widespread anxiety about germs. Meanwhile, the pandemic has been incorporated into play – children make vaccines with Duplo and when they play shops, anyone not wearing a mask is ordered to leave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OxzQu_0dNI7Xl000
There’s is a lot of obsessive hand-washing and widespread anxiety about germs. Photograph: Cavan Images/Getty Images/Cavan Images RF (Posed by a model)

Teachers have reported a lot of separation anxiety , with more clinginess than normal, children not wanting to let go of their parents, less capacity to focus. The five-year-olds “are not like five-year-olds”, said one Norfolk primary school teacher. “At best, they are emotionally and socially three or four. All instructions have to be short, direct and repeated. All tasks have to be simply and fully supported. They are tired, sad and generally overwhelmed.”

Simon Kidwell, the principal of Hartford Manor primary school in Cheshire, says that when children came back to school after lockdown, some of his youngest struggled to communicate with each other and had little idea of how to take turns or play together. “Some children have had a great time during lockdown because they’ve had more adult attention, but we’ve also seen children who have been isolated during lockdown and they found it difficult. Our youngest children were not speaking to each other; they were playing in isolation. They were quiet and withdrawn.”

They’ve had very early experiences of the world not being a safe place

Things have improved since the start of the autumn term, but, he says: “The youngest out of all the children are the most impacted. Some parents are still very anxious about sending them to school. Our attendance for this week is 92%, which is very low. We would normally be at 97%.”

Place2Be is a children’s mental health charity working with more than 300 primary and all-through schools, offering one-to-one and group counselling. “We are seeing an increase in separation anxieties, mood swings, attention difficulties, worries and sadness,” said one counsellor.

“At the beginning of this year there was a kind of fizzing energy about them. There were squabbles and unkindnesses. They were not ready to learn. It’s much calmer now. But they’ve had very, very early experiences of disruption, inconsistency and uncertainty, and of the world not being a safe place. All of those things will have an impact.”

The effect of the pandemic on younger children has not been researched to the same degree as older children. One key study, however, has been the Co-Space study, a UK-based longitudinal survey of parents and carers that has been running since the fifth day of the UK’s first national lockdown in March 2020. According to Dr Polly Waite from the University of Oxford, who led the study alongside Prof Cathy Cresswell, there was a “really striking” difference in how the pandemic affected the mental health of children aged four to 10, compared with 11- to 16-year-olds.

“The 11- to 16-year-olds with their own phones were able to interact with their peer group,” Waite says. “The younger ones who would normally be running around in the playground with their friends were isolated from their peer group, with parents who were feeling understandably really stressed during that period.”

Most parents were not their best parenting selves during the pandemic

Dr Polly Waite

More than 60% of parents in the Co-Space study reported they did not feel able to meet the needs of both their children and their work. Parental stress was particularly high in single-adult households, among low-income families and where children had special educational needs or neuro-developmental disorders. “Most parents,” Waite says, “were not their best parenting selves during the pandemic.”

How worried should parents of young children be? Prof Vivian Hill, the programme director for educational psychology training at UCL Institute of Education, says that many children who had anxiety and separation difficulties as a result of Covid have already adjusted and settled well at school. She adds: “A few will continue to be vulnerable to stress and anxiety triggers when facing adverse events. This pattern of behaviour can continue for some time, but within a supportive environment and with adults teaching the child the right strategies, over time they will develop coping strategies and learn to manage triggering events. While life events impact on us all, we can recover, given the right support.”

To some extent, Miriam – that adventurous but terrified little soul we met at the beginning – bears this out. Her teachers are working hard to help her and she is being supported by Place2Be. She still struggles to separate from her mum, and Sunday nights are still the worst for getting to sleep. She still complains about tummy aches and headaches and she sometimes wants to stay at home.

But she is learning to cope. She has a keyring with her mum’s picture in it, which hangs on her belt until home time. At school, she can look at it whenever she wants, and she can put it away when she doesn’t need to. It’s helping her to deal with the fear and uncertainty that engulfed her five-year-old life.

Some names have been changed

• In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org or jo@samaritans.ie . In the US, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is at 800-273-8255 or chat for support. You can also text HOME to 741741 to connect with a crisis text line counsellor. In Australia, the crisis support service Lifeline is 13 11 14. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Separation Anxiety#Coping#Ireland
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid-19?The bottom line is – without a test, you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.With Omicron cases spreading rapidly Professor Tim Spector, who helped found the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: Unusual symptom of Omicron variant is becoming more common

The Omicron variant has been spreading fast and wide in different age groups in the United Kingdom—including young children. Medical authorities in South Africa have already sounded the alarm, warning of a higher infection rate amongst children with the Omicron variant. Meanwhile in London, a general practitioner has observed an unusual symptom manifesting in British kids that have been infected with the same strain.
KIDS
Daily Mail

Mother-of-ten, 54, dies of pneumonia as she was recovering from two month hospital battle with Covid as family launch appeal to pay for her funeral

A mother-of-ten has died of pneumonia after she was placed in an induced coma during a two-month battle with Covid that left her in intensive care. Sharon Winsper, 54, from Stechford, Birmingham, initially thought she had contracted a bad cold, but developed breathing problems and was rushed to hospital. She...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Doctors warn of ‘unusual’ Omicron symptom in kids

Parents have been warned of an unusual Omicron symptom to look out for in their kids. Young children appear to be getting rashes while infected with the new variant, a London doctor has reported. Dr. David Lloyd, a GP from north London, said he has seen about 15 percent of...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
parentherald.com

Atlanta Baby With Rare Uncombable Hair Syndrome Will Learn to Be Proud of His Locks, Mom Says

The mom of a one-year-old boy diagnosed with a rare condition called uncombable hair syndrome (UHS) said that her son would grow up to be proud and comfortable with his locks. Katelyn Samples from Atlanta said that her baby, Locklan, now 14-months-old, started growing out his hair when he was five months, and she discovered that she could not tame his hair, unlike his older brother Shephard, who is two years old.
KIDS
International Business Times

4-Year-Old With COVID Symptoms Develops Hypothermia After School Isolates Him In Cold 'Outdoor Shed'

A 4-year-old boy in the U.K. allegedly developed hypothermia after his school isolated him in a cold "outdoor shed" because he had COVID-19 symptoms. The boy’s mother, Chloé Wilby, said her son, Mason, had developed a mild cold and had a little cough after visiting a holiday park in Wigton. When he went to his school the following day, the boy was isolated due to their COVID protocol, The Times reported. The exact date of the incident was not known.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Victoria Derbyshire reveals her triple-vaccinated brother has caught Covid after a Christmas meal with friends - with 17 out of 21 of them testing positive

Victoria Derbyshire's brother has caught Covid at a Christmas meal with friends despite being triple-vaccinated. The BBC presenter, 53, said on Twitter that 17 of the 21-strong group - all of whom were vaccinated - have been infected with the virus and that her sibling 'feels rough' and is in isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Upworthy

A mom complained about Highlights magazine showing kids in masks. Their response was perfect.

We're heading into year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we're all ready to be done. That doesn't mean we are done, of course. The virus and its various mutations don't give a flying fig how we feel, and with a new variant knocking on our door, we're still knee deep in mitigation measures to try to keep our healthcare system from sinking. That means vaccines, limiting group gatherings and, of course, masking in public places.
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Parental stress a contributing factor linking maternal depression to child anxiety and depressive symptoms

A secondary analysis of the Fragile Families and Child Wellbeing Study (Fragile Families) found a bi-directional relationship where a mother's mental health symptoms impacted the child's mental health symptoms and vice versa, according to researchers with Cizik School of Nursing at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth Houston).
MENTAL HEALTH
PopSugar

2 Sisters With OCD and Anxiety Created Therapy-Inspired Bracelets to Help Others

Ever received a gleaming nugget of knowledge in therapy — or overheard someone mention a thoughtful coping mechanism their therapist taught them? Ever wanted a tangible way to keep note of it? Sisters Emily Stetzer, 27, and Lindsay Stetzer, 32, used their experiences in cognitive behavioral therapy to inspire a jewelry company, Presently. Each mindfulness bracelet has an in-the-moment reminder based on therapist tips that the sisters, both diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and anxiety, have found useful in their everyday lives.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

How to deal with Covid anxiety amid new Omicron variant

A new Covid-19 variant is in town and it seems like everyone and their flatmate has it. South Africa alerted the world to the new Omicron variant on 24 November after it detected the first case there, which resulted in the UK government moving the country to the travel “red list” and reinstating the mask mandate in England and Wales.This red list has since been dropped as Omicron cases rise in the UK and England has seen record numbers of positive cases this week. On Friday 17 December, 93,045 new infections were confirmed. We’ve effectively put our selves into self-isolation...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

84K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy