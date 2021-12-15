'I'm here to listen': Biden tours Kentucky as residents cope with death, destruction from tornadoes

President Joe Biden toured tornado-ravaged Kentucky Wednesday, lending a sympathetic ear and the assistance of the federal government to residents coping with the aftermath of the deadly storm.

“I’m here to listen," Biden said after taking an aerial tour of the damage in Mayfield, one of the hardest-hit communities. "I think the vast majority of Americans know what you’ve been through just looking on the television.”

The president said he's never seen so much damage from a tornado.

"The scope and scale of this destruction is almost beyond belief," Biden said after multiple stops in towns along the tornado's devastating path.

During his initial remarks in Mayfield, a small community that was directly hit, Biden spoke inside a corrugated steel airport hangar where food, bottles of water, clothes and toys were stacked on pallets.

Lamenting that he's been in "too many of these meetings" on disaster relief, Biden said he's impressed by how people work together after a tragedy.

“There’s no red tornadoes or blue tornadoes," the president said.

Biden passed block after block of wrecked buildings when he and his entourage went into the town. Trucks lay on their backs at an RV dealership. The president visited one of the town's churches, which was destroyed by the tornado.

"We're going to stay until this gets finished and totally reconstructed," Biden said in downtown Mayfield. "A lot of people have gone through a god-awful mess. Right now, they're just recovering from the shock of it all."

He stopped to talk to a woman sitting among a pile of rubble. Next to her was a handmade sign that read, “God is good. Beaten but not defeated.”

Biden thanked the faith-based groups helping the community, saying they are “doing God’s work.” The group he was walking with stopped in the middle of a street to pray.

A vehicle carrying President Joe Biden passes rubble from a tornado in Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 15. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

In Dawson Springs, another hard-hit community, a family watched Biden's motorcade drive by from the stoop of their home, the only part of the structure still standing. Workmen were replacing utility poles and hauling off debris. Tree branches were covered in shreds of insulation.

Biden spoke with residents who lost their homes, including Melissa Lamb, whose Green Bay Packers sweater caught Biden's attention.

"We're so glad you came," another woman said as she embraced the president.

Biden briefly touched on climate change during his visit, saying in both Mayfield and Dawson Springs that weather disasters have caused $99 billion worth of damage this year.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said the focus of Biden’s trip is not addressing climate change but hearing directly from residents about what they experienced and making sure Kentucky has what it needs to recover.

Biden was joined by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., also traveled with Biden to Kentucky.

President Joe Biden attends a briefing on the storm damage at Mayfield Graves County Airport in Kentucky on Dec. 15. Andrew Harnik/AP

The string of tornadoes ripped across five states Friday and Saturday, leveling buildings, tearing apart homes and killing at least 88 people from Arkansas to Illinois. Kentucky bore the brunt of the storms, its death toll at 75 people as of Wednesday. More than 100 people are still unaccounted for in the state.

The largest and most devastating of the tornadoes directly hit Mayfield, home to a candle manufacturing plant where more than 100 people were working when the storm hit. Eight of the factory's employees are among the dead, according to officials.

Extreme weather hit Mayfield, Ky. CHANDAN KHANNA, AFP via Getty Images

Across Kentucky, more than 20,000 people remained without power as federal, state and local emergency disaster personnel scrambled to help residents recover .

The federal government sent 61 generators, 144,000 liters of water, 74,000 meals, 18,500 blankets, 5,100 cots and 1,500 tarps, according to the White House.

A wireless emergency communication center was activated at the site of the collapsed candle factory for charging and internet service.

The Army Corps of Engineers is helping with debris removal, power restoration and infrastructure assessment.

'We can expect more': Did climate change play a role in the deadly weekend tornadoes?

Beshear said the president called him three times on the first day of the disaster and has "said `yes' to every ask we made."

“He’s here, in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, because we’re hurting,” an emotional Beshear said when he introduced Biden in the hometown of the governor's father.

Speaking from a lectern set up at an intersection surrounded by collapsed buildings, Beshear said Dawson Springs was always a safe place for him, where “bad things did not happen – until Saturday.”

Beshear said state officials worked closely with the White House to coordinate Biden's trip.

Biden issued an emergency declaration Saturday in the immediate aftermath of the storm to get federal resources to Kentucky more quickly. While visiting Kentucky, Biden amended the disaster assistance declaration to ensure the federal government covers a greater share of the costs for debris removal and other help.

The president told Beshear and governors of other affected states that federal disaster officials will get resources to them quickly.

"This administration has made it clear to every governor: Whatever they need, when they need it," Biden said this week, "we'll get it to them ... as rapidly as we can. And that's what we're doing here in Kentucky."

