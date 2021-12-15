ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

How much air pollution do you live with? It may depend on your skin color

By Erin McCormick
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U9XTd_0dNI7MIF00
‘For all pollutants, where there were noticeable differences in pollution levels, the most exposed group was a minority group,’ the study’s lead author said. Photograph: georgeclerk/Getty Images

How much air pollution are you exposed to in your daily life? The answer may depend on the color of your skin, a new study released Wednesday confirms.

The study published in Environmental Health Perspectives found that, no matter which of the main types of air pollutants you look at, people of color are breathing more of it.

And while great progress has been made in reducing deadly pollutants in the air in the US over recent decades, the racial disparities have persisted, according to the work by an international team of researchers led by the University of Washington (UW).

The group modeled the concentrations of a host of different air pollutants down to the neighborhood block level, then computed how exposure levels compared for different races.

“For all pollutants, where there were noticeable differences in pollution levels, the most exposed group was a minority group,” said lead author Jiawen Liu, UW doctoral student in civil and environmental engineering. And she said “the racial and ethnic disparities existed in all states.”

The research also showed that race mattered more than income in determining who lives with the most air pollution.

The study scientifically confirms what many Black and brown communities, which have endured outsized amounts of industrial smoke and freeway pollutants, have been saying for decades.

“If you are living in a community that is experiencing the brunt of bad air, this is not news to you at all; you notice it already,” said senior author Julian Marshall, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at UW.

“Communities that have been living with the health risks have been speaking up for a long time, and often their voices are not heard,” he said.

South Los Angeles resident Iretha Warmsley said she was startled recently when she could actually see the mountains that surround her southern California community. While they are just a few miles away, they are usually hidden by a thick haze of brownish smog.

Warmsley, who has suffered from asthma her whole life, now represents her historically Black community as a clean air ambassador – working with the Los Angeles chapter of Physician for Social Responsibility to bring attention to the pollution problems.

She said she has seen some improvements, such as a few large, polluting factories in her area being shut down. “But we still need a lot of change.”

Freeways still frame the neighborhood. And Warmsley said small businesses that cause pollution, like auto body shops and dry cleaners, are still being allowed to open with little attention to how additional pollution will affect the already-burdened air.

“They put in businesses wherever they feel like it,” she said. “They don’t consider human lives.

“It’s not healthy for anyone. But we’re the last ones [to consider] when it comes to cleaning up the community.”

The study followed groundbreaking work released by some of the same researchers last spring, which identified the racial disparities in exposure to a single pollutant, fine particulate matter .

This new study looked at six different air pollutants, ranging from nitrogen dioxide, a freeway gas that spills out of the tailpipes of trucks and cars, to the highly mixed ozone pollution which forms as swirls of chemicals are exposed to the sun.

The racial disparities were generally larger for urban areas than for rural ones, the study found. California and New York had some of the largest racial differences.

The study, which concentrated on the changes between 1990 and 2010, found that, while the US has continued to make gains in reducing air pollution in the decades since the Clean Air Act was passed in 1970, it hasn’t closed the gap between different races.

Meanwhile, concerns about bad air have grown. A host of new studies have shown that air pollution lowers life expectancy and worsens health outcomes, even at low concentrations that were previously believed to be safe. Research has shown that air pollution causes about 100,000 deaths in the US each year. New studies have tied polluted air to preterm births, miscarriages, dementia and Covid-19.

“There’s a glass half empty, half full version of this story,” said Marshall. “The positives are that the air has gotten cleaner over time and the (size of) the disparities are also going down. Everybody’s experiencing cleaner air.”

On the flip side, he said, it was notable how, across all states and all types of pollutants the study looked at, it was minorities who bore the biggest air pollution burdens.

“We still have work to do,” he said. “We can’t just focus on addressing the overall air pollution totals. We have to focus on the disparities.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

How much indoor air pollution do we produce when we take a shower?

Many of us will find soaps, aftershave, perfumes and pampering products among our Christmas presents. While most news articles on indoor air pollution tend to focus on candles, the air pollution effects of the products that we use in homes are far wider. The fossil-fuel derived chemicals that evaporate from printing inks, adhesives, coatings, cleaning agents and personal care products are now dominating the pollutants that form ozone in summer smogs and some types of particle pollution; exceeding the effects of emissions from traffic.
ENVIRONMENT
Grist

Study: People of color breathe more polluted air, regardless of income

Throughout the continental United States, people of color are more likely to be exposed to air pollution than white people, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives. Researchers from the University of Washington explored racial and ethnic disparities by comparing air-pollution levels to census data...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
washington.edu

Despite cleaner air, pollution disparities for people of color remain across the US

Air pollution is linked to multiple health conditions, including heart disease, cancer and cognitive decline. These effects vary depending on the source of air pollution. And not everyone is equally exposed to poor air quality. University of Washington researchers investigated disparities in exposure to six major air pollutants in 1990,...
ENVIRONMENT
Futurity

Air pollution exposure is more likely for people of color

Overall air pollution in the United States has decreased since 1990, but people of color are still more likely to be exposed to pollutants than white people, regardless of income level, new research shows. Air pollution is linked to multiple health conditions, including heart disease, cancer, and cognitive decline. These...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Pollutants#Air Act#Ozone Pollution#Uw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
SB Nation

10 Cancer-Causing Foods You Should Never Put In Your Mouth Again

Research has shown that most cancers can be prevented. Scientists now estimate that 60 percent to 70 percent of cancers are all preventable through currently available information and simple changes in diet and lifestyle. With that encouraging statement in mind, this article addresses changes you can make in your day to day dietary lifestyle that will not only improve your health, but help you to avoid toxins that can increase your chance of cancer.
FOOD & DRINKS
fox5ny.com

What is COVID toe?

NEW YORK - It's unclear how the skin changes are related to the coronavirus but it's a condition that is showing up in people, even if they've tested negative for COVID-19. Dr. Lindy Fox, a dermatologist, said her practice is seeing "many, many patients" with toes and fingers turning purple and pink, a symptom now being linked to COVID-19.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: The tell-tale sign you've caught the Omicron variant

According to experts in South Africa who have been treating people with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, having a scratchy throat is a tell-tale sign of infection. Coupled with other symptoms similar to what is experienced with the common cold, an irritated throat has been observed to be one of the most common symptoms of the latest mutation. Dr Maria Van Kerkhove spoke to the Reuters news agency and said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Woman's World

Eat More of This Popular Fruit to Heal Your Gut and Lower Your Cholesterol

Grapes are one of my favorite fruits to snack on. I pick out the perfect bite and revel in the pop of juicy taste and, sometimes, crunchy texture. I figured the fruit had some general health benefits (all fruits have to, right?) but never looked much into it. That’s why I was pleased to read this new study that found my fruit of choice can help heal your gut, which means eating grapes everyday is good for you!
NUTRITION
The Guardian

The Guardian

84K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy