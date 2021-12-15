How to complete the 84+ Player Pick FIFA 22 SBC?

Arsenal's 4-1 win at Leeds was the only action of a Premier League Saturday decimated by coronavirus call-offs with five games postponed due to outbreaks. Aston Villa's home match with Burnley became the latest casualty of surging infection rates across Britain due to the Omicron strain of Covid-19 following a worsening outbreak among the Villa squad. Just four games are now due to be played in total this weekend out of the original 10, with the growing crisis causing chaos during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Three games are still listed for Sunday -- Manchester City's clash with Newcastle, Wolves v Chelsea and Tottenham v Liverpool.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 HOURS AGO