Residents "livid" over £450 daily cost of heating Sky Pool

With winter temperatures upon us, the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York has some tips and advice for safely heating your home this season. With more people staying home for longer periods due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New Yorkers may face an increased risk for home fires, officials said. Heating is one of the leading causes of fires in the United States. According to data from the National Fire Protection Association, half of all home heating fires occur in December, January and February. Fire departments across the United States responded to an estimated average of 48,530 fires involving heating equipment each year from 2014 to 2018, officials said.. These fires resulted in 500 civilian deaths, 1,350 civilian injuries and $1.1 billion in direct property damage.

11 DAYS AGO