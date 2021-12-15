Residents "livid" over £450 daily cost of heating Sky Pool
By Nat Barker
Dezeen
5 days ago
Residents at the Embassy Gardens development in southwest London claim its controversial Sky Pool is too cold to be used in winter, despite heating costs of £450 a day. There are calls for the transparent swimming pool, which is suspended 35 metres in the air between two buildings, to be closed...
With winter temperatures upon us, the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York has some tips and advice for safely heating your home this season. With more people staying home for longer periods due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New Yorkers may face an increased risk for home fires, officials said. Heating is one of the leading causes of fires in the United States. According to data from the National Fire Protection Association, half of all home heating fires occur in December, January and February. Fire departments across the United States responded to an estimated average of 48,530 fires involving heating equipment each year from 2014 to 2018, officials said.. These fires resulted in 500 civilian deaths, 1,350 civilian injuries and $1.1 billion in direct property damage.
By now, it’s no secret that home heating costs in the U.S. are expected to skyrocket this winter. While no one can control the economy, there are things you can do to keep your home reasonably warm and cozy while also keeping a lid on how much you pay in heating costs.
PHOENIX (AP) — Extreme heat is expensive. That’s the conclusion of a study presented Monday by The Nature Conservancy. The organization commissioned a look at the costs of rising temperatures in Phoenix, the hottest large metropolitan area in the U.S. The Nature Conservancy worked with Phoenix-based business management consultant AECOM. The nonprofit environmental organization known for its preserves and efforts to protect biodiversity this time turned its attention to the effects of rising temperatures on Arizona’s biggest urban area. The study concluded planting more trees and covering the region’s buildings with “cool roofs” could save billions of dollars over three decades.
Next in our review of 2021, we round up 10 of the most controversial schemes that made headlines this year, including the Sky Pool and The Tulip. A transparent swimming pool suspended between two buildings at the Embassy Gardens development in London gained huge attention this summer as aerial footage of residents enjoying the facility on a hot day went viral.
Temperature is the primary measure of climate change, usually described as the warming of the planet as average temperatures trend higher. Not just average high temperatures are trending higher but average low temperatures – and that is having its own impact on natural systems and quality of life on Earth. Importantly, lower temperatures, which usually […]
Home heating costs are a necessary evil to stay safe and warm during the winter months. While spending money on heating is unavoidable, there are several strategies for cutting back on spending. Fortunately, many cost-saving ideas also have positive environmental impacts, as cutting back on home heating means cutting back on overall consumption.
