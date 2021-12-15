ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Splurge or save? These moms share how they do both at Disney World

By Eve Chen, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Heather Hudson had Cinderella's Royal Table on her bucket list for decades.

"I wanted to do that since I was a little girl," the Denver mom said, excited to finally try it with her husband and daughter.

The restaurant inside Cinderella Castle is one of the most popular dining options at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. With prix fixe meals ranging from $42 to $62 per adult and $27 to $37 per child, it's also one of the more expensive .

There are many ways to experience Disney World on a budget , but for families looking for a little more magic, all they have to do is open their wallets.

►Disney World prices keep climbing: Why die-hard fans keep going back

►Disney on a dime: How to save without sacrificing the magic

How to see Disney like a VIP

The easiest way to see Disney World like a VIP is through a private VIP tour .

The tours, which include a personalized itinerary and tour guide, cost $425 to $850 hourly, with a minimum of seven hours for booking – not including tips or required park tickets.

"The price tag is scary," said Christa Estrada, a mom of two from El Paso, Texas. "But when you break down how much you're able to get done, it really is worth it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JzA8T_0dNI6upO00
Christa Estrada strikes a pose at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Christa Estrada

On a recent VIP tour with friends and family, Estrada estimates she saved three to four hours on Remy's Ratatouille Adventure and Frozen Ever After at EPCOT alone.

Disney tour guides can get groups to the front of lines and backstage to go from attraction to attraction and park to park quickly.

"We were able to get done three parks with all of the newest rides during our seven hours," Estrada said.

Up to 10 guests are allowed on each tour.

The best seats in the house

Instead of camping out along Main Street U.S.A. or around EPCOT's World Showcase to watch nightly fireworks, guests can secure seating through several premium experiences.

One of the most luxe is a private fireworks cruise on Seven Seas Lagoon, Bay Lake or EPCOT's International Gateway. Prices start at $399 for up to 10 guests on a 25-foot boat.

A slightly more affordable option, which Hudson booked, is a Ferrytale Fireworks dessert cruise on a Seven Seas Lagoon ferry. The cost is $99 for adults and $69 for children.

"That's something that I would only dream of," Hudson said looking back and now making it a reality.

She also booked a Fireworks Dessert Party , for another night.

Dessert Party attendees enjoy all-they-can-eat sweets and reserved seats for viewing Magic Kingdom's nightly fireworks. The cost is $114 per adult and $69 per child.

Story continues below.

"With having a baby and it's the night of ( Disney Very Merriest After Hours ) party, we knew it was going to be busy and packed," Hudson said. "We really wanted to get a good view of the fireworks and not have to sit for hours and hours on end and really tried to figure out what is our time worth."

Magic Kingdom fireworks can also be seen from the Contemporary Resort's California Grill, where the limited-time 50th Anniversary Celebration Menu costs $89 per adult and $39 per child.

Fireworks dining packages are available at various restaurants around EPCOT's World Showcase, including Rose & Crown and Spice Road.

Dining with character

From socially distanced meet-and-greets to cavalcades and after-hours parades , there are multiple chances to see Disney characters throughout the parks, but one sure-fire way is to pay for it.

Even though guests can't get up close to characters for hugs or autographs like before the pandemic, Elizabeth Lin of Timnath, Colorado, still wanted to share a character dining meal with her family.

" Tusker House breakfast was a great option because the characters came through the dining area and then they would stop at each individual table and let the kids come up – they would socially distance from them – and still take pictures," Lin said. "They were interactive, dancing, and that was a lot of fun, especially for my girls."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dGn9c_0dNI6upO00
Elizabeth and Cy Lin juggled saving and splurging on their trip to Disney World with their daughters Cora and Abigail. Elizabeth Lin

Lin also scored reservations for Space 220 , which opened at EPCOT this year and is regularly booked up.

"I was so glad I got a reservation," she said. "It's a really cool experience. It definitely makes you feel like you're in space. The technology is so cool, and the menu is really great too, obviously space-themed."

Space 220's prix fixe meals range from $55 to upwards of $79 for adults and cost $29 for kids at both lunch and dinner.

Hudson was also able to snag several coveted reservations for her family's trip, with the help of a Facebook group dedicated to just that.

To save money, Hudson booked breakfasts instead of later meals, which can be more expensive. She was also able to save on her 2-year-old's dining.

Kids under 3 are free at Disney World. Ages 3 to 9 qualify for child pricing. Anyone older counts as an adult for meals and tickets.

"I told my husband, if we're gonna mark them off our bucket list ... better to do it now when we're only paying for two of us," Hudson said. "Had we been paying for multiple children, I don't know that we would do all of that."

►Is it worth it?: What to expect from Disney's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience

Saving on stays

Accommodations can be one of the most expensive parts of any vacation. For guests who really want to live it up, there are suites that can cost thousands of dollars nightly at Disney World, like the Polynesian's over-the-water bungalows and Copper Creek Cabins at Wilderness Lodge.

Hudson chose a budget hotel, Pop Century, for her family's trip.

"Either we can splurge and stay at the Riviera or Grand Floridian and spend a couple grand there, or we can stay at a more cost-friendly hotel and put our investments into experiences," she said.

Estrada has enjoyed numerous fancy stays over the years without paying full price.

"One of the things that we love to do is rent (Disney Vacation Club) points so that we can stay on Disney property at the deluxe villas," she said. "We've even done one of the lakeside cabins at the Wilderness Lodge that came with a hot tub and private deck."

The biggest perk for Estrada? In-unit laundry.

"Probably the most luxurious experience I've had in Orlando is having a washer dryer in our own unit and being able to wash our clothes after being in the park all day," she said.

Renting timeshare points from Disney Vacation Club owners via third-party companies can offer substantial savings, but it won't include the privileges guests get booking Club Level stays directly through Disney. Those include personalized concierge services and private lounges with snacks and drinks.

Story continues below.

Lin used rewards points to stay at the newly opened Swan Reserve near EPCOT, which is owned by Marriott but shares many of the perks of deluxe Disney properties.

"You still get the early entry in the morning at the parks and also the extended evening hours when they have them," she said.

►What can I get for free at Disney World?: 10 freebies for your next trip

The self-identified planner was able to juggle splurging and saving with months of planning.

Before her trip, Lin purchased discounted gift cards at Sam's Club and then limited spending to whatever they had on hand.

"We didn't have to worry about just pulling out our credit card and then at the end of the trip we're like, 'Oh my goodness that's how much we spent.' " she said. "We had that set amount ... and when it's gone, it's gone."

A little outside help

Estrada invested in some extra help on a recent trip to Disney World.

She hired an outside nanny to help her and her friends with their kids at the parks.

"I think I'm ruined for life now after using Nanny-Land ," the mom of two said. Her nanny even stood in line for her snacks while she rode The Jungle Cruise. "It was the most amazing experience I've ever had."

If money is no object and Disney doesn't offer a particular service, there are numerous outside businesses ready to step in, like personal shoppers to help snag high-demand souvenirs, makeup artists offering in-room makeovers while Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique remains closed and people who deliver groceries. Some are even former cast members who've been furloughed or laid off amid the pandemic.

Hudson looked into a princess makeover for her little one.

"She'll sit still for a minute, but I don't know," she laughed, choosing to DIY instead.

Even though Lin was able to save on certain aspects of her trip, she was realistic about the financial commitment. "Obviously Disney World is expensive. Everyone knows that going in."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Splurge or save? These moms share how they do both at Disney World

Comments / 0

Related
Reader's Digest

This Is What It Means If You See a Disney Cast Member in a Plaid Vest

Any theme park aficionado knows that the Disney parks are well-oiled machines. From Disney World to Disneyland to Tokyo DisneySea, these parks require massive amounts of person-power to pull off the inimitable guest experiences that make them so magical. And one of Disney’s employee secrets is the way they go above and beyond to acknowledge extra-special employees—or “cast members,” as Disney calls them.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Disney Dining Location Under Fire as Guest Is Outraged With $12 Meal

We recently reported on Be Our Guest in Magic Kingdom receiving some backlash due to portion sizes versus the price of the meal. Now, another dining location in Walt Disney World is under fire for a similar situation. A Walt Disney World Guest recently posted a photo to Reddit of...
RESTAURANTS
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World Is Getting Rid of Their Biggest Free Perk Yet in 2022

2021 has been a BIG year in Disney World, with lots of major changes. In addition to changing Disney World Annual Passes, Disney has also discontinued or altered many previously “free” perks, like complimentary MagicBands for Disney World Resort hotel guests and Annual Passholders, as well as replacing Extra Magic Hours with the shorter Early Theme Park Entry and the more selective Extended Evening Hours. And now perhaps one of the BIGGEST free Disney World perks will be gone in a few short weeks, and here’s what you need to know.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
disneydining.com

Guest Banned From Disney For Life After Wildly Inappropriate Behavior

Walt Disney World Resort is known as The Most Magical Place On Earth. Guests visiting Walt Disney World can experience amazing fireworks shows, ride immersive attractions, and dine on incredible food. Unfortunately, sometimes Guests have some not-so-magical experiences, and that usually comes at the hands of other Guests that display behavior that is considered inappropriate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Inside the Magic

The Disney World Ride So Scary It Had to Shut Down Forever

The Disney Parks have always been family-oriented resort destinations, offering children and adults alike opportunities to immerse themselves into classic Disney movies and entertainment properties we’ve all come to know and love from over the years. In the mid-’90s however, this design philosophy changed with one particular attraction. For those...
TRAVEL
kennythepirate.com

Disney’s “it’s a small world” to finally reopen after catastrophe

After quite the catastrophe on the “it’s a small world” attraction at Disneyland Park, Disney has announced that it should reopen soon. Read on to learn more about what exactly has prevented the attraction from opening during the holidays. it’s a small world Holiday Overlay. One of the amazing holiday...
TRAVEL
CinemaBlend

After Disney World Guest Dies, Firefighters Explain Why They Feel Park Visitors Could Be ‘In Danger’ Over The Holidays

Theme parks can be the most thrilling places on earth for fans. But just like many other tourist attractions, they also come with their share of potential risks and dangers – even at the Happiest Place on Earth. Following a recent death at Disney World, a firefighters union has raised concerns about the potential for increased danger over the holidays.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Club Disney#Royal Table#Walt Disney World
disneyfoodblog.com

HOW MUCH Have Prices Gone Up Since Disney World First Opened?!

A lot can change in 50 years! With Disney World celebrating its 50th anniversary, we’ve been feeling nostalgic and looking back at old times, and we’re constantly surprised by just how MUCH is different in the Most Magical Place on Earth these days!. From bygone rides and restaurants...
BUSINESS
allears.net

How to Do a Universal Day If You’re Staying at Walt Disney World

It’s no secret: Disney World isn’t the only theme park in town! Orlando is also home to Universal Studios, a theme park complex that features Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, and other iconic franchises. For many Disney World goers, it might be tempting to do a “Universal Day” during...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

REVIEW: Disney World Said “Do Better.” This Treat Said “Absolutely.”

There are holiday treats galore in Disney World right now, whether you’re at EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays, heading to Disney’s Very Merriest After Hours event, or just visiting the parks and resorts. But, some of the best snacks can actually be found outside the parks, at Disney World’s...
LIFESTYLE
themainstreetmouse.com

12 Things for Adults to Do at Walt Disney World Resort

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Jacqueline Logan. From celebrating one of life’s many milestones with friends to spontaneously spending a romantic weekend away with your partner, there are so many reasons to visit Walt Disney World Resort for an adults-only vacation at your #HappyPlace. And there is no better time to visit than during The World’s Most Magical Celebration, which honors the resort’s 50th anniversary. It’s a chance to embrace your nostalgic side and experience Disney as an adult! Here’s a list of must-do things now that you’re a grown-up!
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Disney
attractionsmagazine.com

Save time with merchandise mobile checkout at Disney World and Disneyland

Just in time for holiday shopping, it’s quicker and easier than ever to purchase Disney merch, thanks to a new mobile merchandise checkout option in select shops at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. The new feature available through the My Disney Experience and Disneyland mobile apps helps shoppers...
CELL PHONES
allears.net

You Need to CHANGE How You Use Genie+ on the Busiest Days in Disney World

Genie+ has been available as one of the newest ways to skip the line at select Disney World attractions for almost two months now. Since Disney Genie launched in the My Disney Experience app on October 19th, we’ve been bringing you all of our tips and tricks to maximizing your day in the parks. But, as holiday crowds are beginning to arrive for the first time since its original launch, we’re starting to see how guests need to use Genie+ differently during the busy season. So, how should your strategy change if you’re visiting the parks during the busiest times of the year?
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

How YOU Could Bring 6 Hidden Mickeys Home from Disney World!

There are LOTS of hidden Mickeys all throughout the Disney World parks, resorts, and restaurants. From ones that only pop up once a year to ones that are featured in jewelry collections, there are so many different ones to find. Recently, we stopped by one place in EPCOT and found a single item that contains SIX hidden Mickeys on it. Can you find them all?
ANIMALS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

321K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy