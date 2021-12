World No. 3 on the ATP Tour and the most successful tennis player this season in terms of the number of trophies won, Alexander Zverev ticked all but one box this season. While he went on to win an Olympics singles gold medal, 2 ATP-1000 Masters titles, the Year-end championships and two tour titles, his quest for a maiden Grand Slam title will continue in the next season.

TENNIS ・ 2 HOURS AGO