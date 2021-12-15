ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Why stocks can be the Christmas gift that keeps on giving to kids

By Terry Collins, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Let's face it, getting kids the latest gaming console , smartphone, or laptop for Christmas is the most popular choice.

But for those who may consider the option of giving stock to kids this holiday season, two experts believe that it's potentially the best value in the long run.

"Gifting stocks could be a great way to teach children about saving and investing as well as learning about how the stock market works," says Eva Victor , director of wealth planning at Girard, a wealth management firm in Greater Philadelphia. "For some parents, grandparents, siblings, aunts, and uncles, it can also help create interest for kids in certain companies and industries," she adds.

As the pandemic changes how we celebrate Christmas, giving stocks may be a viable alternative as soaring prices and supply chain delays caused by COVID-19 limit what gifts you can put under the tree.

The holiday season is a traditional time that clients and advisers ponder how gifting, both charitable and otherwise, can be weaved into strategic year-end tax planning, offering a win-win, Victor says.

►Your best bet? 3 reasons why a Roth IRA could be the smartest retirement savings plan for you

►Knowing now for later: Social Security changes are on the horizon in 2022. What you need to know.

So, how should you go about gifting stocks?

An individual can give stocks purchased specifically for a child, or give shares he or she already owns from an existing investment portfolio, Victor says. A stock transfer or gift can be done either through a transfer of a physical certificate or electronic transfer through a broker, she adds.

Giving tax free

Gifts of stock to family members or other individuals also can be made without federal gift tax by using the annual gift exclusion. Currently, Victor said that every donor can make annual gifts of up to $15,000 (for 2021) to an unlimited number of recipients with no gift tax consequence or filing requirement.

A couple could, for example, give up to $30,000 to every child and grandchild under this annual exclusion, Victor says. Any unused annual exclusion doesn’t carry over to later years

Keep in mind that to make use of this exclusion for 2021, the gift must be made by Dec. 31, Victor says.

"It's a 'use it or lose it proposition,' so don't wait until it gets too late," says Victor, who believes the inflation-adjusted gift exclusion rate will be at $16,000 in 2022.

Also, gifts to minors can be established in a custodial account by a parent or a trusted adult, or placed in a trust until they reach either age 18 or 21, Victor says.

"It's great to have that peace of mind – to have a set of instructions ... to make the funds available when they reach a certain age," Victor says.

In the case of kids, make sure any money-related gift will be something that interests them, says Tim McGrath , a certified financial planner and founding partner of Riverpoint Wealth Management based in Chicago.

"If they want to buy a kid some stock, find something that they are passionate and interested in and would invest in over time," McGrath says. "If they have an interest in tech, get them involved with a tech-based company so they might find that more intriguing. Make it worth their effort."

Try a Roth IRA

While McGrath supports giving stocks to kids, he also recommends giving them a Roth IRA that their parents can manage until their child is legally old enough to take charge of the account.

McGrath says Roth IRA contributions are not tax-deductible and are usually funded with after-tax contributions that can be withdrawn free of penalties and income taxes at any time.

Or, adults could give open up a 529 savings plan for kids. This account is named after section 529 of the federal tax code, and no federal taxes are owed if you withdraw funds for qualified college costs or other forms of tuition.

"There are a lot of viable options available for young people," McGrath says.

Victor, the wealth management director at Girard, agrees.

"It's a pretty wide range to teach (kids) about saving, investing, and learning financial discipline," Victor says. "The earlier, the better."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Why stocks can be the Christmas gift that keeps on giving to kids

Comments / 0

Related
wiltonbulletin.com

These CT foodie subscription boxes are the gift that keeps on giving

It's nice to give a one-time gift, but a subscription-based present keeps on giving. These Connecticut-based food subscriptions will have your friends, family and colleagues looking forward to their gifts well beyond the holiday season. Cheese. For the caseophiles in your life, consider a cheese subscription. Connecticut residents Laura Downey...
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

These Are The Most Dangerous Gifts You Can Give Your Kids

The days of lawn darts might be long gone, but there are still plenty of dangerous toys you can give your kids for Christmas. Can you guess what the MOST dangerous one is?. A study looked at how many injuries different types of toys have caused over the last five years, and there's a clear winner.
KIDS
news4sanantonio.com

Gift giving ideas for kids

With the holiday season in full swing, you might have gift-giving and shopping on the brain. Gina Cruz with LearningRX challenges us to think outside the box when it comes to gift-giving for our kids. She has ideas that don’t require shopping. LearningRx San Antonio NE. Stone Oak Area.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Christmas#The Christmas Gift#Gift Tax#Girard#Greater Philadelphia#Social Security
goldcountrymedia.com

Editorial: The gift that keeps on giving

For those of you looking for the perfect last-minute Christmas present, I have an idea: How about giving someone a kidney?. The idea occurred to me one holiday season while taking a break from my hospital-chaplain job to renew my military ID. The military clerk worked hard to quickly return...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
WIBW

Keep kids’ safety in mind with holiday gifts, celebrations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The magic of Christmas can be one big, beautiful...choking hazard. “In younger children, toddlers, they explore the world with their mouths. Everything goes into their mouth,” says Teresa Taylor, RN,. Taylor is trauma prevention coordinator at Stormont Vail and also serves as Shawnee County’s Safe...
TOPEKA, KS
carbondaletimes.com

Gifts for giving Poshard Foundation Christmas Project brings cheer to kids

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS -- A classroom at John A. Logan College in Carterville looked more like the finishing room of Santa's Workshop last week, thanks to efforts of donors across southern Illinois. This year's Poshard Foundation Christmas Project collected 2,000 toys that will brighten the Christmas of 500 children in more...
CARTERVILLE, IL
Warren Tribune Chronicle

The gift that keeps on giving: Awesome amaryllis

Q: Someone gave me an amaryllis for an early gift. How do I make sure it doesn’t die?. A: I love amaryllis bulbs and the resulting exotic, trumpet-shaped flowers they produce. Each year I send them as gifts to out-of-town family and friends. I call them “the gift that keeps on giving” because with a little care, they can be coaxed into blooming a second time in one year.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Relationships
Oakland County Moms

Stocking Stuffer Gift Ideas for Kids of All Ages

Christmas stocking stuffer gift ideas for kids of all ages to give last-minute shoppers (including myself) a quick guide to help get the Christmas stockings gifts taken care of. Stocking Stuffer Gift Ideas for Kids of All Ages. When I do my Christmas shopping, I get the main presents out...
KIDS
blockclubchicago.org

How You Can Help Buy Gifts For 1,000 Englewood Kids This Christmas

ENGLEWOOD — An Englewood native needs a little help from the community to reach his goal of buying Christmas presents and essentials for hundreds of South Side children. Servants For Hope, a non-profit that serves low-income families in marginalized communities by “changing the narrative,” will hold its sixth annual Holiday Giveaway 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at 63rd and Justine streets. Families can go to pick up wrapped presents.
CHICAGO, IL
SPY

The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop-shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything, all in...
SHOPPING
Central Illinois Proud

Porch Pantry to host Christmas event, giving more than 100 gifts to local kids

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Making sure local kids have a Merry Christmas with presents this year. Porch Pantry in Peoria is preparing to host a “Christmas Carnival” next weekend and the owner said they’re taking donations now. Charles Martin with the Porch Pantry said they currently have enough gifts for more than 100 kids but hope they can give more.
PEORIA, IL
The Post and Courier

Norris Burkes: The gift that keeps on giving

For those of you looking for the perfect last-minute Christmas present, I have an idea. The idea occurred to me one holiday season while taking a break from my hospital chaplain job to renew my military ID. The military clerk worked hard to quickly return me to my civilian job,...
SOCIETY
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

College Savings Mississippi is the gift that keeps giving

My kids’ Christmas lists have been building for months now. William wants Hot Wheels; Henry, popits; Madeleine, an iPad. Of course, their lists keep getting longer (and more expensive) every time we ask. Like most parents, we like Santa to spoil them at least a little each Christmas, but...
COLLEGES
Barbecuebible.com

The Gift that Keeps on Giving! Barbecue University 2022!

Are you looking for the ULTIMATE barbecue gift? The gift that keeps on giving? Then look no further than Barbecue University™ 2022!. Steven Raichlen and Montage Palmetto Bluff are thrilled to announce dates for Barbecue University™ 2022—June 12 to 15—just in time for Father’s Day.
COLLEGES
News-Bulletin

First Person: The gift that keeps on giving

What would you say if I told you that there was a gift that gives back a million times over? A gift that is beautiful in form and intricate by design? A gift that contains tens of thousands of years of culture, history and biology? A gift that has been carefully hand selected from generation to generation for millennia.
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

321K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy