Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne Admits Man City Could Have 'Scored A Lot More' in 7-0 Thrashing of Leeds United

By Vayam Lahoti
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDe Bruyne produced a man-of-the-match display on his return to the starting XI as Manchester City tore Leeds apart to claim their seventh straight league victory. After being named on the bench against Wolves on Saturday, the Belgian star produced a breakthrough performance against Marcelo Bielsa's men, netting in either half...

www.yardbarker.com

