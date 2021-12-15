ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

All3Media Deutschland’s ‘Undercover Boss’ Indie Tower Productions Signs Industry Vet Kirstin Benthaus-Gebauer

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago

All3Media Deutschland-backed Undercover Boss indie Tower Productions has signed industry vet Kirstin Benthaus-Gebauer as Managing Director.

The exec will join at the start of April from Imago TV Film and Fernsehproduktion, where she has spent more than a decade in various roles including Creative Director. She Replaces Dietlinde Stroh, who left earlier this year after three years at the helm,

Benthaus-Gebauer has been plying her trade in the German industry for three decades, winning awards including an International Emmy for ZDF tivi’s Berlin und Wir! and a German Television Award for Deutscher Fernsehpreis .

All3Media Deutschland CEO Taco Rijssemus said: “Kirstin’s first-class expertise and experience combined with brilliant creativity and a real passion for engaging and entertaining content will be invaluable to the future growth and success of Tower as she leads the company into its exciting next phase.”

Tower, which used to be a JV between All3Media and BBC Studios before the latter exited last year to set up BBC Studios Germany, produces established formats including RTL’s version of Undercover Boss and ZDF’s Our Choir Of People With Dementia . The company has exclusive access to distributor All3Media International’s catalogue.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

WarnerMedia Hires Nordic Theatrical Boss; UK ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Final Ratings; Sky Pledges $1.3M For Black Businesses; Darren Aronofsky Russian Festival Jury; Amazon Buys ‘Gehraiyaan’ – Global Briefs

WarnerMedia Signs Nordic Theatrical Boss WarnerMedia has hired a Head of Theatrical Distribution for the Nordic Region as it looks to bolster streamer HBO Max in Scandinavia. Tore Fredrik Dreyer joins from tech company Dolittle where he was Chief Storyteller. Dreyer will build a pan-Nordic theatrical team to optimize the media giant’s slate from July 2022 onwards, with Dwayne Johnson-starring Black Adam set as the first title he will focus on. The former Twentieth Century Fox Managing Director for the Nordics will report to both Jamie Friend, Country Manager Nordic and Central & Eastern Europe and CFO EMEA, and Toby Tennant, SVP...
MOVIES
Deadline

Actor Oliver Trevena Signs On To Star And Executive Produce Indie Feature ‘Wire Room’

EXCLUSIVE: Having just wrapped the Gerard Butler thriller, The Plane, actor Oliver Trevena signed on to star in and Executive Produce the indie feature film, Wire Room, which began principal photography in Birmingham, Alabama last week.   Written by Brandon Stiefer, Matt Eskandari will direct for Five Star Films.  Randall Emmett and George Furla will also produce alongside Trevena.   “It’s an action-packed script and I’m loving every second of playing the crazy ‘Eddie Flynn.’  Kevin Dillon has been amazing to work with and to star in a movie alongside Bruce Willis is definitely something off my bucket list.  Additionally, it’s been an amazing...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Deadline

ITV Programmes Boss Kevin Lygo On ‘The Ipcress File’: “It Looks Like A Big Netflix Show”

ITV’s upcoming adaptation of The Ipcress File “looks like a big Netflix show,” according to Director of Programmes Kevin Lygo, who said he wants the Len Deighton remake to reach beyond the “standard ITV viewer.” Speaking during a press viewing Friday, Lygo joked that it is “obviously incredibly annoying” when people watch the show’s trailer and believe it is a Netflix original, due to “the scale of it being so stylish” and its high budget. Altitude Television’s adaptation of the Deighton novel, which achieved worldwide acclaim when Michael Caine played the lead in the 1965 film version, stars Gangs of London’s Joe Cole...
TV SERIES
Deadline

XTR CEO Bryn Mooser On His Ambition To Build “The Best Nonfiction Entertainment Studio”

On a sunny afternoon in L.A., Bryn Mooser, CEO of XTR, folds his long frame into a patio chair perched above the headquarters of his growing documentary company. His green eyes scan the hilly enclaves of Silver Lake and Los Feliz, spotting landmarks: the Griffith Observatory in the distance, Hyperion Avenue below. He points down the slope. “This is the Gelson’s right there, where Walt Disney bought that piece of land and built the first Disney studio. Mickey Mouse and Snow White were created in–what’s now a parking lot.” His index finger inches west along the horizon, indicating bungalows with pitched roofs....
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All3media#Television#All3media Deutschland#Undercover Boss#Tower Productions#Imago Tv Film#Creative Director#German#Zdf Tivi#Berlin Und Wir#Bbc Studios Germany#Rtl#All3media International
Deadline

‘I Care A Lot’ Producer Black Bear Pictures Promotes Trio

EXCLUSIVE: Black Bear Pictures, the Los Angeles-based production outfit behind pics including I Care A Lot and The Imitation Game, has promoted a trio of executives. Christopher Casanova will be elevated from Creative Executive to Vice President, Film and TV, while Sleena Wilson and Clementine Quittner have been promoted to Creative Executives for the TV and Film and TV departments, respectively. Casanova joined in 2018 and has worked on projects including The Marsh King’s Daughter and James Franco’s directing debut The Rental to date. In his new role, he will focus on development and production across Black Bear’s film and TV slates. Wilson joined...
MOVIES
franchising.com

College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving® Co-founders To Be Featured in CBS' "Undercover Boss" Season 11 Premiere

Nick Friedman and Omar Soliman go undercover in the Jan. 7 episode and do some heavy lifting to ensure the longevity of College HUNKS. TAMPA, FL, December 08, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ - Nick Friedman and Omar Soliman are two college buddies that had a beat-up cargo van and a shared business idea for a moving company. The co-founders of College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving®, an industry leader in stress-free solutions for moving and junk-hauling needs, will now be taking a closer look at the enterprise they've built through their roles on the CBS series UNDERCOVER BOSS. The season 11 premier episode on Friday, Jan. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) is the first time the hit series has featured two founding bosses together.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

UK & Australia Strike Fresh Co-Production Agreement For Film, TV

The UK and Australia have signed an updated audiovisual co-production agreement in a bid to enhance collaboration between the countries’ film and TV industries. First put in place 30 years ago, the co-pro agreement governs cooperation on screen projects between the two nations. The new rules, which follow the UK’s exit from the European Union and its various film and TV initiatives, will modernize the pact and make it easier for UK and Australian filmmakers to co-produce together, according to the UK’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS). Updated terms include allowing UK-Australia co-productions to hire staff from third-party countries...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
pro-tools-expert.com

Is The Hazelrigg Industries VLC Product Of 2021?

In this article Dom Morley shares his product of 2021, a valve mic pre and EQ which shares its heritage with the incredibly high end gear from DW Fearn. This is a beautiful mic amp and EQ that I came across this year, and has very quickly become a studio favourite for me. If you haven’t heard of the company, the Hazelrigg brothers work with Doug Fearn of D.W.Fearn - maker of incredibly high-end studio gear. I believe the Hazelrigg philosophy is to try and get the uncompromising audio standards that D.W.Fearn is famous for to a more cost-conscious audience, and in a slightly smaller package (2U instead of the usual 3U of the D.W. Fearn gear).
ELECTRONICS
Deadline

Hero Nation: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II On Redefining Morpheus In ‘Matrix Resurrections’ & Exploring Humanity With New Production Company House Eleven10

In the wake of playing the wise and balanced god of the universe, Doctor Manhattan, in HBO’s Watchmen, a role which earned Yahya Abdul-Mateen II a Primetime Emmy for supporting actor in a limited series, the actor has accumulated a resume of socially philosophical protagonists including Bobby Seale in The Trial of the Chicago 7, Anthony McCoy in Candyman and now Morpheus in Warner Bros/Village Roadshow’s Matrix Resurrections. Commenting on that momentum, Abdul-Mateen II tells us on the Hero Nation podcast, “Each of those (roles) did have a perspective to have something to say about humanity, have something to say about magic...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Best Of Enemies’ At Young Vic & ‘Cabaret’ Revival Among Latest WestEnd Shows To Be Hit By Covid

UPDATE, 12/20: Best of Enemies, the stage play from James Graham (Quiz) currently being housed at London’s Young Vic, has cancelled performances through January 3 due to “extensive Covid disruption” among the show’s staff and production teams, according to the venue’s Twitter account. The Young Vic’s social media team added that they hoped performances would resume from January 4. The play becomes the latest West End show to be hit by disruption from the virus, with many theaters postponing multiple performances due to outbreaks. At present UK theaters, and cinemas, remain open, but the government is meeting today to discuss several options for enhanced...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

‘Kim Possible’ Creators To Receive WGA West’s 2021 Animation Writing Award

Mark McCorkle & Bob Schooley, best known for creating, writing and executive producing Disney Channel’s Kim Possible, will receive the WGA West’s 2021 Animation Writers Caucus Animation Writing Award. The honor will be bestowed next month at the group’s virtual awards ceremony and member meeting. The pair have specialized in adapting movie characters into TV series, with credits including Penguins of Madagascar, Monsters vs. Aliens, Disney’s Hercules, and Disney’s Aladdin: The Series. On the big screen, their credits include Hotel for Dogs and Sky High. They also EPed two TV movies based on Kim Possible: Kim Possible: A Sitch in Time and...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Global Sales of U.K. TV Shows Dip, Library Content Deals Soar, Pact TV Exports Report Reveals

Global sales of British TV shows in 2020/21 declined 3.3% to £1.4 billion ($1.8 billion), the TV Exports Report from U.K. screen sector trade body Pact reveals. COVID-19 affected production in the U.K., but producers enjoyed robust back catalogue sales. Library content more than four years old accounted for a third of sales, a 22% uptick from the previous year. Drama proved to be the most popular genre, accounting for 53% of export revenues, an increase of 5% compared to the previous year. “I May Destroy You” and “It’s a Sin” were among the most popular titles. Factual shows accounted...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Boat Rocker Buys Stake In Dakota Johnson’s TeaTime, Inks Overall Deal With Katie O’Connell Marsh Who Steps Down As Vice-Chair

Boat Rocker has acquired a minority equity stake in TeaTime Pictures, founded by Dakota Johnson and former Netflix executive Ro Donnelly, which has had a first-look deal with the Canadian TV studio since 2019. Under the agreement, Boat Rocker will extend its current first-look deal with TeaTime to develop and produce scripted and unscripted television and digital content. Katie O’Connell Marsh is stepping down as Vice-Chair of Boat Rocker effective January 2022 and will be joining TeaTime as a partner. Additionally, O’Connell Marsh has signed an overall deal with Boat Rocker to focus on adding scripted projects to the studio’s roster. “Dakota...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Starz & Lionsgate Close Offices Due To Covid Outbreak

Starz is closing its Santa Monica office for a couple of days as a result of a Covid outbreak – becoming the latest Hollywood business to have to deal with rising numbers. The Outlander and BFM broadcaster will close its office on 1647 Stewart St. in Los Angeles after “several” employees recently tested positive for the virus. The company this morning sent a note to staff, seen by Deadline, outlining the steps. “We are therefore taking the following steps in accordance with our usual protocols: requesting that you work from home today and tomorrow and not come into the office until we have notified...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Lightyear Entertainment Acquires Tribeca Docs ‘A-ha: The Movie’ And ‘We Were Once Kids’

EXCLUSIVE: Lightyear Entertainment has acquired two documentaries that made their world premieres at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival: Thomas Robsahm’s A-ha: The Movie and Eddie Martin’s We Were Once Kids. The former will open in theaters across the U.S. and Canada on April 8, with the latter set for release in May. A-ha: The Movie celebrates the 40th anniversary of the synth-pop band’s irresistible single “Take on Me,” which is still one of the most played songs of the last millennium. The musicians from small-town Norway became global sensations and heartthrobs overnight when they released the song and its groundbreaking pencil-sketch animation video, seeing...
MOVIES
Deadline

Jeff Friday Media Acquires Feature Film ‘Lucid Summer’; ABFF Alum Khaled Ridgeway To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Friday Media (JFM) has landed writer/director Khaled Ridgeway’s second film project Lucid Summer. JFM, which has a motion picture development deal with Sony Pictures, has signed on to produce the film that follows Ridgeway’s award-winning comedy-drama Death of a Telemarketer recently acquired by Sony Pictures.  With a script by Ridgeway and Noah Cooper, Lucid Summer is a dramatic psychological thriller about how a family navigates a hidden world of secrets while managing to keep secrets from one another. The film will be directed by American Black Film Festival (ABFF) alum Ridgeway. ABFF founder and JFM CEO Jeff Friday will...
MOVIES
Deadline

Disney Reaches New Carriage Deal With Google’s YouTube TV

YouTube TV and Disney agreed to a new deal that will restore access to a number of the entertainment giant’s networks including ESPN, ABC and FX. News of the updated carriage deal comes Sunday afternoon, just days after negotiations between Disney and Google failed to reach fruition, leading to the Disney networks going dark on YouTube TV. Disney shared in a statement: “We are pleased to announce that after a brief disruption, we have reached a new distribution agreement with Google’s YouTube TV for continued carriage of our portfolio of networks. We appreciate Google’s collaboration to reach fair terms that are...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Contract Talks For Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399 & Basic Crafts Unions Take A Holiday Hiatus; Will Resume With AMPTP In January

EXCLUSIVE: Negotiations for a new film and TV contract covering Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399 and the Basic Crafts unions have taken a hiatus for the holidays. The talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers got underway on December 6, and both sides agreed Thursday night to come back to the bargaining table early in the new year. The current contract had been set to expire July 31 but was extended to allow for industry-wide return-to-work discussions and IATSE’s longer-than-expected negotiations for its own film and TV pact. The Basic Crafts unions include IBEW Local 40, Studio Utility Employees...
ENTERTAINMENT
Music Week

BPI and BRITs boss Geoff Taylor's end-of-year message for the music industry

The past 12 months has seen a high-stakes argument about the future direction of the music business, which increased in volume during the hearings for the DCMS Committee inquiry into the streaming economy. Here, BPI and BRIT Awards chief executive Geoff Taylor looks back at the debate and suggests the best way forward for everyone in 2022…
MUSIC
Deadline

Deadline

33K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy