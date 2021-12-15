ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FAO: Virus hits Asian food security, as millions go hungry

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C4ANL_0dNI4yHs00

The prolonged pandemic and surging prices are undermining food security for millions of people in Asia, with 1.8 billion lacking access to healthy diets, a report by the UN’s Food and Agricultural Organization said Wednesday.

The report says access to food worsened in 2020 and deteriorated further this year as governments struggled to keep outbreaks at bay by restricting travel and other activities.

With progress toward alleviating hunger stalling, the FAO is urging comprehensive measures to improve food security, part of a push toward what experts call a “food systems" approach.

David Dawe, senior economist at the FAO's regional office for Asia and the Pacific, said the organization's food price index rose by nearly a third in the past year. The price of vegetable oils, which are critical for health, soared 74%, he said.

Rising global commodity prices affect the costs for consumers, in “another blow to the poor, who spend a large percentage of their income on food and are struggling to recover from the impacts of COVID-19." Dawe said.

“Food producers have also faced more recent challenges after the initial impact of the pandemic including rising fuel and fertilizer prices,” he said.

A transformation of systems to improve food security needs to revolve around the needs of the many small-scale farmers in the region and other vulnerable groups such as indigenous peoples, women and children, the FAO report says.

It notes that nearly 16% of people in South Asia are undernourished and that for the region as a whole undernourishment is at its highest level in a decade, at 8.7%.

Access to adequate food is worst in North Korea with more than 40% of its people undernourished. But hunger is an urgent problem also in Afghanistan Papua New Guinea and East Timor.

Conditions across the region are still better than they were in 2000, but progress in recent years has slowed and in some cases reversed. In 10 countries in the region, more than 30% of children under 5 years old suffer from stunting, or low height for age — a common measure for how well fed they are. In another eight countries, between 20%-30% do.

Such deprivation has long-lasting consequences, as children suffer from weaker health and fail to achieve their full potential.

Millions among those children suffer from wasting, a potentially more dangerous condition due to inadequate food or prolonged illness. In 2020, more than 31 million children in the Asia-Pacific were affected by wasting, and that number could rise to 40 million by the end of 2022 if current trends continue.

The FAO and others working on hunger are urging that efforts focus on broader issues than just raising the amount of food that is produced — a crucial step but one that does not ensure families can actually afford healthy diets.

The challenge is in devising policies to improve food systems to cope with pandemics, natural disasters, poverty, political instability and other challenges that get in the way of improved access to enough food.

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

The world produces enough food, so why are so many going hungry?

What does it mean to go hungry? The United Nations says hunger is when populations experience severe food insecurity, meaning they go for days without eating due to lack of money or they are without access to resources. Another definition is the distress associated with lack of food, where the...
FOOD & DRINKS
UN News Centre

Plastics in soil threaten food security, health, and environment: FAO

Plastic pollution has become pervasive in agricultural soils, according to a new report released on Tuesday by the UN agriculture agency, posing a threat to food security, people’s health, and the environment. While plastic refuse littering beaches and oceans draws high-profile attention, the Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) Assessment of...
AGRICULTURE
U.S. Department of State

Office of Global Food Security

The Department of State prioritizes food security as an issue of national security. The Department leads and coordinates U.S. diplomatic engagement on food systems, food security, and nutrition in bilateral, multilateral, and regional fora, working closely with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and other departments and agencies.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Un#Fao#Food Prices#Food Systems#Asian
Imperial Valley Press Online

Asian shares advance as easing virus fears boost Wall St

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks advanced Wednesday in Asia after another broad rally on Wall Street as investors wagered that the new variant of the COVID-19 virus won’t pose a big threat to the economy. Shares rose in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul. Oil prices edged lower.
STOCKS
Napa Valley Register

Can I Travel To Canada From The U.S.?

The Omicron variant is spreading—and countries are quickly reacting with fresh travel restrictions and entry requirements. As of November 30, six cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in Canada. U.S. travelers are permitted to travel to Canada for leisure but only if they’re vaccinated. This applies whether you’re entering Canada by land border or air.
TRAVEL
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
TIME

Countries and Corporations Are Getting Cold Feet About Mining the Seabed For Minerals Essential to the Green Energy Transformation

Annual meetings of obscure international bodies to discuss the intricacies of maritime law in waters beyond national jurisdiction are not exactly must-see-TV. But this year I am paying very close attention to the International Seabed Authority’s (ISA) general assembly in Jamaica (and online, due to pandemic travel restrictions) which concludes tomorrow. After all, the fate of the world’s oceans, or at least a significant chunk of them, is at stake. So too is the future of batteries for electric vehicles.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Hartselle Enquirer

Virus won’t go away

As a senior citizen just beginning to enjoy a return to normalcy after struggling against the coronavirus for more than 18 months, I was knocked flat when a second variant of the original virus emerged last week in South Africa and subsequently was identified in the U.S. The new variant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher as virus fears ease

BEIJING (AP) — Asia stock markets followed Wall Street higher Tuesday as anxiety about the coronavirus's latest variant eased. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
STOCKS
WWLP

Canada reinstates COVID-19 testing requirements for citizen travelers

ONTARIO (WWTI) — Canada has reinstated requirements for travelers across all its borders. In a notice issued on December 15, the Public Health Agency of Canada advised all travelers, regarding of their vaccination status to avoid non-essential travel internationally, including to the U.S. According to the PHA, this is in response to the Omicron variant […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
pv-magazine.com

Uganda turns to solar mini-grids to level-up its northern region

The role solar can play in helping to achieve food security has been highlighted by the commissioning of 25 mini-grids in Northern Uganda, with backing from Germany's state development agency and the EU. The two donors, and the Ugandan government, have commissioned London-based off-grid developer Winch Energy to install the...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future

The mangrove trees that line the tropical coastlines of the Red Sea bring ecological benefits that scientists are only just beginning to truly appreciate. Surprisingly, these plants can sequester around four times more CO2 than rainforests. They also defend shorelines from extreme weather events and help preserve biodiversity. Saudi Arabia...
MIDDLE EAST
botany.one

Asian squirrels go nuts for nectar

When you think of a pollinator, you’re probably thinking of something that buzzes. For a lot of the public pollinator means bee, though many invertebrates can be pollinators. Pollinators can even have a backbone. Hummingbirds pollinate flowers in the New World. Even mammals can get involved, as bats pollinate some plants. But, in most cases, you’re thinking of something that flies. That doesn’t have to be what happens.
ANIMALS
Fast Company

Omicron variant symptoms: Most common listed among vaccinated in study of large outbreak

Researchers have released new data from a large omicron outbreak in Norway that offers a window into how the variant behaves among highly vaccinated populations. The outbreak was attributed to a Christmas party and a pre-party in Oslo held on November 26. Here are some of the key findings, according to the research recently published in the open-access journal Eurosurveillance:
SCIENCE
The Independent

Food banks report drop in donations despite fearing busiest Christmas yet

Food banks across the country have warned they are experiencing a drop in donations despite bracing for what many fear will be their busiest Christmas to date.As rising inflation and energy costs, the removal of the universal credit uplift, and the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic tightens the squeeze on household budgets, these increasingly vital community lifelines are also feeling the strain, The Independent has been told.In one new poll of 600 food banks and community causes, conducted by the donation platform Neighbourly, nearly 79 per cent reported witnessing a drop in donations in recent months.This is despite more...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

The Independent

386K+
Followers
146K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy