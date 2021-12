When it comes to cooking dinner for myself on a consistent basis, I've got an abysmal track record. Whether it's the impatience of having to spend 45 minutes in the kitchen every night, or the fact that I can never seem to keep my fridge stocked with the right ingredients, I often find myself ordering takeout instead of making dinner myself. Don't get me wrong—I love cooking, and I know homemade meals tend to be a lot more budget-friendly than restaurant food. But my busy schedule (and my tendency to get "hangry" all too quickly) sometimes make meal prepping feel impossible.

