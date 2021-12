The Red Sox won’t have a part-time player a la Kyrie Irving in 2022, but there’s a chance they will be shorthanded for a portion of their games. Beginning Jan. 15, unvaccinated professional athletes will no longer be able to travel to Canada, as the country’s minister of public safety Marco Mendicino, told CBC last month. That means that unvaccinated major leaguers likely won’t be allowed in the country for games against the Blue Jays in 2022; Toronto is expected to play a full home schedule at Rogers Centre after playing in temporary homes in Dunedin, Fla., and Buffalo for all of 2020 and most of 2021.

