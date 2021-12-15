ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Brazil Publishes Vessel Tracking Data for its Commercial Fishing Fleet

oceana.org
 6 days ago

Brazil’s industrial fishing vessel data were made publicly available through the Global Fishing Watch (GFW), a platform founded by Oceana, Google,...

oceana.org

oceana.org

Chile and Brazil take on Big Plastic

Imagine that every minute of every day, two dump trucks full of single-use plastic drive onto the beach, back up to the shoreline, and raise their beds, sending a torrent of trash into the ocean. This is essentially what’s happening around the world, with nearly 15 million metric tons of mismanaged plastic – or 33 billion pounds – polluting marine ecosystems each year.
ENVIRONMENT
oceana.org

DA chief directs the full implementation of the National Sardines Management Plan nationwide as 2nd FMA Summit highlights decline of sardine stock

On the second Fisheries Management Area (FMA) Summit, all eyes were on the humble sardine species after Agriculture Secretary William Dar directed all FMAs to implement the long-overdue National Sardines Management Plan (NSMP). “We can no longer ignore the critical need to manage our sardine fisheries. This means that all...
AGRICULTURE
oceana.org

UK Government set to license over 1,000 EU and UK fishing vessels permitting continued bottom trawling in UK Marine Protected Areas in 2022

Conservation charity Oceana says at the current rate of progress, it will take the Government until 2050 to ban the highly destructive fishing method. The UK Government is about to issue over 1,000 fishing licenses for EU and UK fishing vessels for 2022, permitting them to bottom trawl in UK Marine Protected Areas (MPAs). This is in contravention of the Habitats Regulations and Marine Acts and could make them illegal under UK law1.
INDUSTRY
oceana.org

Chile’s Environmental Court Reinforces Need for Science-Based Fisheries Management Following Legal Challenge by Oceana

Chile’s Environmental Court ruled in favor of Oceana and allies by confirming Subpesca’s (the government’s fisheries agency) increase of the fisheries quota for southern hake in 2019 was illegal. Oceana argued that Subpesca lacked proper scientific evidence to justify the increased quota for southern hake – a species overexploited since 2013. Chile’s 2013 Fisheries Law requires scientific committees to establish quotas based on scientific recommendations. This was the first time that the Environmental Court oversaw a fisheries case and challenged a decision made by the Ministry of the Economy. The ruling sets an important precedent that fishing quotas must follow the recommendations of scientific technical committees.
AGRICULTURE
