East Longmeadow, MA

Family-run business Connecticut Valley Artesian Well Co. Inc. supports Toy for Joy for more than 30 years

By Elizabeth Román
 5 days ago
EAST LONGMEADOW — Every year around the holidays, the Dilk family likes to give back to families in need, and their charity of choice has always been Toy for Joy. “We have been donating to Toy for Joy for about 34 years now. We feel so fortunate, and we want to...

