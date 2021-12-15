ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacob Ramsey wondergoal inspired by manager Steven Gerrard

Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey is eager to keep following in the footsteps of his manager after scoring in Tuesday’s 2-0 win at Norwich

The academy graduate struck for just the second time for his boyhood club in Norfolk, playing a one-two with Ollie Watkins near the halfway line before he ran at the Canaries defence and rifled into the top corner after 34 minutes.

It was a goal boss Steven Gerrard would have been proud of and the 20-year-old admitted he has been watching clips of the ex-Liverpool captain.

Ramsey told BT Sport: “I have seen Ollie lay it off to me in space and I looked around and saw no one there, so I thought ‘go on then, why not have a shot?’ and luckily it went in. It was a good goal.

“Obviously, I have been watching clips growing up and the gaffer was probably one of the best at that, being a goalscoring midfielder and that is what I want to be.”

Gerrard praised the England Under-21 ace after the victory, with Ramsey starting five of the six games since the former Rangers manager took over at Villa Park.

Norwich chief Dean Smith gave the youngster his first opportunity in the Villa side and was acknowledged by his successor at the midlands club.

“Jacob has been outstanding. Obviously he is a big talent and that is the reason why Dean gave him his chance before I came in,” Gerrard added.

“I was aware of Jacob from afar and his consistency levels in the games so far have been top. His standards have been set high but there is room to grow and that is the exciting thing. If he keeps performing to that level, it is very exciting for Aston Villa fans.

“I never watch my stuff back unless people put it on the television, but he should watch as much football as he can and learn off as many people as he can.”

Next up for Villa is a home clash with Burnley where Gerrard is eager to claim a fifth win out of seven games, but he will be without Marvelous Nakamba for the foreseeable future with a decision due to be made this week over whether the midfielder requires surgery on a knee injury.

The 41-year-old said: “We are very pleased with our points total. We ran Manchester City close and to the wire, we lost to Liverpool on a penalty albeit they were better than us on the night.

“We want to win as many games as we can and the focus now turns to Burnley. I am sure Villa Park will be full of voice but the focus is on us and we need to take as many points as we can.”

A third defeat in a row for Norwich saw them remain at the bottom of the Premier League but a positive for the Canaries was the return of Sam Byram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uzxsU_0dNI4Aau00
Sam Byram returned from injury against Villa (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

The versatile full-back was introduced just before half-time for the injured Ozan Kabak and in the process made his first appearance in 22 months following numerous hamstring issues.

Fellow defender Ben Gibson told the official club website: “Sam was fantastic in a role that’s unfamiliar to him in front of the back four, so fair play to him.

“I’m absolutely delighted for him because he’s a great lad who has worked so hard and had such a tough time.

“He’s still a top player so we welcome him back with open arms. His mentality is an example for what we need when times get hard – to fight, stick together and get out of it.”

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Sam Byram
Person
Ozan Kabak
Person
Ollie Watkins
Person
Dean Smith
Person
Ben Gibson
Person
Jacob Ramsey
