Trading app Robinhood has announced that its users will be able to gift friends and family crypto over the holiday season. In a Thursday announcement, Robinhood said its users — with the exception of those in Hawaii and Nevada — could send as little as $1 in Bitcoin (BTC) or six other cryptocurrencies with a personalized digital card starting on Dec. 22. To ensure the crypto is not lost by a recipient unwilling or unable to use it, the trading app has set up a 14-day window to accept the gift, at which point the user will not be charged.

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO