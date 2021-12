Cryptocurrencies have become one of the best forms of making massive profits in the financial market. This is because developers continue to provide tokens with use cases they are interested in, pushing the adoption of the tokens. But while the sector is currently trying to get over a poor market performance of recent, some coins are still enjoying massive patronage. To further bolster its adoption of Shiba Inu, Bitstamp has announced that it has listed the high-flying digital asset.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO