Today’s stagnant car design aesthetics are less than inspiring, with most new models barely looking any different than their predecessors did 20 years ago. But as we move toward a future where electric vehicles are the norm, hopefully spurring some design innovation, would you rather see cars that look like alien spaceships or classic cars from the 20th century? Hyundai is tempting us all to pine for the latter with its new electric Grandeur concept, reviving the boxy 1986 sedan and tweaking it for the modern era.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO