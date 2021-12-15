Lincolnshire A17 crash: Tesco van driver killed in crash with lorry

NORTH POWDER — The driver of a full-sized Dodge pickup pulling a camper died in a single-vehicle accident on the south edge of North Powder early Wednesday, Dec. 15. The driver, Robert Miller, 54, of Shelton, Washington, was killed when the pickup he was driving went off the left westbound lane of Interstate 84 and down an embankment. The pickup and the camper came to rest on Union Pacific Railroad tracks. The accident was reported at 6:29 a.m. to the Baker County 911 dispatch center.

NORTH POWDER, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO