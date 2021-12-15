ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Lincolnshire A17 crash: Tesco van driver killed in crash with lorry

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Tesco delivery driver has died after his van was involved...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Breighton crash: Pilot, 66, killed after seat moved on take-off

A pilot died in a plane crash after he lost control of the aircraft when his seat moved during take-off, an investigation has found. The man, aged 66, got into difficulty as he left Breighton airfield, in East Yorkshire, on 14 November. Eyewitnesses described seeing the plane climb steeply before...
ACCIDENTS
22 WSBT

Police name driver killed in South Bend crash

UPDATE: The woman killed after hitting a train overpass in South Bend Thursday night has been identified as Tara Lower, 41, of South Bend. ORIGINAL STORY: Police say a driver was killed Thursday night after their car hit a train overpass in South Bend and caught on fire. This happened...
kjzz.com

Two drivers killed in head-on semi crash in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Department of Public safety confirmed two semi truck drivers died following a head-on crash in Grand County. The crash happened on Monday, Dec. 14 at approximately 4:35 a.m. An International semi was driving northbound on State Road 191 near milepost 154 when...
GRAND COUNTY, UT
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

2 Lubbock men killed in crash involving wrong-way driver

Two Lubbock men were killed in a head-on crash involving a driver travelling the wrong direction Tuesday evening in Hockley County. Daniel Dwain Orr, 63, and Mark Magsanay, 63, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that was reported at 9:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 84 about 2.7 miles west of Anton, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
LUBBOCK, TX
onscene.tv

Porsche SUV Driver Ejected & Killed in Fiery Crash | Ventura

12.12.2021 | 2:27 AM | VENTURA – CHP Ventura and Ventura City Fire responded to a call of an overturned vehicle on fire that had flown off northbound US-101 at SR-126. While en route, responding units were advised of someone trapped and screaming for help in the vehicle. When...
VENTURA, CA
Jalopnik

Car Plunges Over Niagara Falls Following Crash That Killed Its Driver

The woman crashed into the river above Niagara Falls on Wednesday (December 8). Rescue operations saw the U.S. Coast Guard lower aviation survival technician second class Derrian Duryea down from a helicopter to pull the woman’s body out of the vehicle. Unfortunately, the woman—who has not yet been named—was...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Horse Killed By DUI Driver In Lancaster County Crash

A Pennsylvania man ran four miles from a deadly, fiery crash involving a horse-and-buggy on Sunday night, according to Pennsylvania state police.David Wayne Pulket, 41, Of Atglen, Chester County, was driving under the influence striking a horse-and-buggy with two people inside in the in the 500 blo…
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Baker City Herald

Driver killed in crash near North Powder

NORTH POWDER — The driver of a full-sized Dodge pickup pulling a camper died in a single-vehicle accident on the south edge of North Powder early Wednesday, Dec. 15. The driver, Robert Miller, 54, of Shelton, Washington, was killed when the pickup he was driving went off the left westbound lane of Interstate 84 and down an embankment. The pickup and the camper came to rest on Union Pacific Railroad tracks. The accident was reported at 6:29 a.m. to the Baker County 911 dispatch center.
NORTH POWDER, OR
WRBL News 3

Semi-truck driver killed in Greenwood Co. crash

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A semi-truck driver has died after a crash in Greenwood County. The crash happened on US 221 just after midnight, according to SCHP. The 18 wheeler drove off the right side of the road and hit several trees. The coroner’s office has identified the driver killed as 22-year-old Jalen Robertson.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

One Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Van Buren Co.

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - On Saturday night, a 23-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Fish Hatchery Road near M-43, northeast of Paw Paw. Investigators say Treyson Fink, of Kalamazoo, was heading south on Fish Hatchery when he lost control, went off the road, hit an embankment and rolled hitting several trees.
PAW PAW, MI
Daily News

New Jersey driver killed after SUV crashes near Whitestone Bridge

A New Jersey man driving an SUV was killed early Saturday after he slammed into a guardrail near the Whitestone Bridge, police said. Omkar Shivnauth, 34, of the township of Rockaway, N.J., was driving north on the Whitestone Expressway, heading toward the bridge that connects Queens to the Bronx about 4:20 a.m. when he lost control of the wheel near 14th Ave., veering along the road before ...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
ledgertranscript.com

One man killed, other driver charged in fatal Greenville crash

A Wilton man died in a Dec. 1 auto accident on Route 31 in Greenville, and the other driver in the crash is facing charges of negligent homicide and driving while intoxicated. According to New Hampshire State Police, at approximately 7:39 p.m., the Greenville Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision on Route 31, and stated that a red GMC pickup truck driven by 37-year-old Travis Worth of New Ipswich crossed the center line and collided with a Volkswagen Jetta driven by Kyle Tetreault, 35, of Wilton.
GREENVILLE, NH
San Angelo LIVE!

DPS: Both Drivers Killed in Fiery Wrong Way Head-on Crash

ABILENE – Two West Texas men were killed in a fiery head-on crash on I-20 in Taylor County according to information released Wednesday from the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS Sergeant Fred Biddle of Abilene reported 78-year-old Samuel D. Caldwell of Sonora was driving a 2018 Toyota Tundra...
ABILENE, TX

