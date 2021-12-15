ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippine senate passes bill to allow foreign control of telcos, airlines

 4 days ago
MANILA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Philippine senators on Wednesday approved a bill that will allow full foreign ownership of public services like telecommunications, airlines and domestic shipping firms.

The Southeast Asian country, which has been hampered by restrictive ownership limits and bureaucratic red tape, is playing catch-up with many of its neighbours in attracting foreign direct investment.

The bill, which updates a 1935 law, will remove the 40% foreign ownership cap on telecommunications, airlines, shipping, railways and irrigation. Foreign ownership limits will remain on public utilities like electricity, water distribution and the operations of seaports and airports.

"By opening our economy to a diverse set of investors, we could provide our fellow Filipinos with more and better choices," said Senator Grace Poe, who was one the bill's principal authors.

The Joint Foreign Chambers, a business lobby group that includes a range of overseas business chambers, welcomed the passage of the bill was approved by 19 votes to three.

Liberalising the economy is one of the key steps needed by the Philippines to secure higher levels of foreign capital enjoyed by its neighbours and to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, opposition senator Risa Hontiveros warned in a speech that allowing full foreign ownership could open the phones, internet-connected devices and critical public facilities of Filipinos "to foreign state and non-state interests that may have malevolent designs on our national security".

Lawmakers in the lower house in March, 2020, passed a counterpart bill and both houses now need to reconcile their versions before seeking the president's final approval.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies

BBC

US Congress passes import ban on Chinese Uyghur region

The US Congress has passed a bill that requires companies to prove that goods imported from China's Xinjiang region were not produced with forced labour. The US has accused China of genocide in its repression of the predominantly Muslim Uyghur minority there - a charge that China has repeatedly rejected.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Japan business lobbyist backs Myanmar coup, urges investment

TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - A Japanese former politician who campaigned to bring billions of dollars of investment from some of Japan’s top companies to Myanmar has urged Japan to endorse its military regime, saying the nation's coup leader has "grown fantastically as a human being," while praising his "democratisation efforts."
ECONOMY
Variety

Discovery May Have to Sell Its Business in Poland After Controversial Media Bill is Passed in Parliament

In a shocking turn of events, Discovery is facing a potential sale of its business in Poland following the parliamentary greenlight for a controversial new media bill. Known as Lex TVN, the bill looks to prevent non-European ownership of Polish media companies. It was first proposed in July by Poland’s ruling conservative Law and Justice party (PiS), which said that TV and radio license holders shouldn’t be directly or indirectly controlled by entities that aren’t in the European Economic Area. The new media law puts a target squarely on Discovery, the U.S. owners of Poland’s TVN Group, which operates the country’s most...
BUSINESS
floridianpress.com

Senate Passes $778 Billion Defense Authorization Bill

The Senate passed an annual must-pass National Defense Authorization Act for the fiscal year 2022 that would authorize $778 billion in defense spending, heading to President Biden's desk where he will sign legislation that includes $25 billion more in the final budget than he initially requested. The measure easily cleared...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Blinken halts Asia trip after COVID-19 case in U.S. travelling group

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday cut short a brief trip to Southeast Asia, aimed at revitalising relations in a region where China's influence has grown, after a COVID-19 case in the press corps accompanying him. Blinken had been due to hold...
WORLD
The Atlantic

China Wants to Rule the World by Controlling the Rules

To truly understand the contours of the growing competition between the United States and China, look beyond the corridors of power in Washington and Beijing, past the tensions in the waters and skies around Taiwan, away from the bellicose rhetoric at international forums, and even off the tennis court, the new front opened by the trauma of Peng Shuai. Instead, look to the courtroom.
FOREIGN POLICY
