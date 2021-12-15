ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

A schizophrenia subgroup with elevated inflammation displays reduced microglia, increased peripheral immune cell and altered neurogenesis marker gene expression in the subependymal zone

By Hayley F. North
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInflammation regulates neurogenesis, and the brains of patients with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder have reduced expression of neurogenesis markers in the subependymal zone (SEZ), the birthplace of inhibitory interneurons. Inflammation is associated with cortical interneuron deficits, but the relationship between inflammation and reduced neurogenesis in schizophrenia and bipolar disorder remains unexplored....

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Pannexin 3 deletion reduces fat accumulation and inflammation in a sex-specific manner

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Pannexin 3 (PANX3) is a channel-forming glycoprotein that enables nutrient-induced inflammation in vitro, and genetic linkage data suggest that it regulates body mass index. Here, we characterized inflammatory and metabolic parameters in global Panx3 knockout (KO) mice in the context of forced treadmill running (FEX) and high-fat diet (HFD).
HEALTH
Nature.com

Asthma reduces glioma formation by T cell decorin-mediated inhibition of microglia

To elucidate the mechanisms underlying the reduced incidence of brain tumors in children with Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) and asthma, we leverage Nf1 optic pathway glioma (Nf1OPG) mice, human and mouse RNAseq data, and two different experimental asthma models. Following ovalbumin or house dust mite asthma induction at 4"“6 weeks of age (WOA), Nf1OPG mouse optic nerve volumes and proliferation are decreased at 12 and 24 WOA, indicating no tumor development. This inhibition is accompanied by reduced expression of the microglia-produced optic glioma mitogen, Ccl5. Human and murine T cell transcriptome analyses reveal that inhibition of microglia Ccl5 production results from increased T cell expression of decorin, which blocks Ccl4-mediated microglia Ccl5 expression through reduced microglia NFÎºB signaling. Decorin or NFÎºB inhibitor treatment of Nf1OPG mice at 4"“6 WOA inhibits tumor formation at 12 WOA, thus establishing a potential mechanistic etiology for the attenuated glioma incidence observed in children with asthma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

CXCR4 blockade reduces the severity of murine heart allograft rejection by plasmacytoid dendritic cell-mediated immune regulation

Allograft-specific regulatory T cells (Treg cells) are crucial for long-term graft acceptance after transplantation. Although adoptive Treg cell transfer has been proposed, major challenges include graft-specificity and stability. Thus, there is an unmet need for the direct induction of graft-specific Treg cells. We hypothesized a synergism of the immunotolerogenic effects of rapamycin (mTOR inhibition) and plerixafor (CXCR4 antagonist) for Treg cell induction. Thus, we performed fully-mismatched heart transplantations and found combination treatment to result in prolonged allograft survival. Moreover, fibrosis and myocyte lesions were reduced. Although less CD3+ T cell infiltrated, higher Treg cell numbers were observed. Noteworthy, this was accompanied by a plerixafor-dependent plasmacytoid dendritic cells-(pDCs)-mobilization. Furthermore, in vivo pDC-depletion abrogated the plerixafor-mediated Treg cell number increase and reduced allograft survival. Our pharmacological approach allowed to increase Treg cell numbers due to pDC-mediated immune regulation. Therefore pDCs can be an attractive immunotherapeutic target in addition to plerixafor treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Factor quinolinone inhibitors alter cell morphology and motility by destabilizing interphase microtubules

Factor quinolinone inhibitors are promising anti-cancer compounds, initially characterized as specific inhibitors of the oncogenic transcription factor LSF (TFCP2). These compounds exert anti-proliferative activity at least in part by disrupting mitotic spindles. Herein, we report additional interphase consequences of the initial lead compound, FQI1, in two telomerase immortalized cell lines. Within minutes of FQI1 addition, the microtubule network is disrupted, resulting in a substantial, although not complete, depletion of microtubules as evidenced both by microtubule sedimentation assays and microscopy. Surprisingly, this microtubule breakdown is quickly followed by an increase in tubulin acetylation in the remaining microtubules. The sudden breakdown and partial depolymerization of the microtubule network precedes FQI1-induced morphological changes. These involve rapid reduction of cell spreading of interphase fetal hepatocytes and increase in circularity of retinal pigment epithelial cells. Microtubule depolymerization gives rise to FH-B cell compaction, as pretreatment with taxol prevents this morphological change. Finally, FQI1 decreases the rate and range of locomotion of interphase cells, supporting an impact of FQI1-induced microtubule breakdown on cell motility. Taken together, our results show that FQI1 interferes with microtubule-associated functions in interphase, specifically cell morphology and motility.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Increased motor cortex inhibition as a marker of compensation to chronic pain in knee osteoarthritis

This study aims to investigate the associative and multivariate relationship between different sociodemographic and clinical variables with cortical excitability as indexed by transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) markers in subjects with chronic pain caused by knee osteoarthritis (OA). This was a cross-sectional study. Sociodemographic and clinical data were extracted from 107 knee OA subjects. To identify associated factors, we performed independent univariate and multivariate regression models per TMS markers: motor threshold (MT), motor evoked potential (MEP), short intracortical inhibition (SICI), intracortical facilitation (ICF), and cortical silent period (CSP). In our multivariate models, the two markers of intracortical inhibition, SICI and CSP, had a similar signature. SICI was associated with age (Î²: 0.01), WOMAC pain (Î²: 0.023), OA severity (as indexed by Kellgren"“Lawrence Classification) (Î²: âˆ’Â 0.07), and anxiety (Î²: âˆ’Â 0.015). Similarly, CSP was associated with age (Î²: âˆ’Â 0.929), OA severity (Î²: 6.755), and cognition (as indexed by the Montreal Cognitive Assessment) (Î²: âˆ’Â 2.106). ICF and MT showed distinct signatures from SICI and CSP. ICF was associated with pain measured through the Visual Analogue Scale (Î²: âˆ’Â 0.094) and WOMAC (Î²: 0.062), and anxiety (Î²: âˆ’Â 0.039). Likewise, MT was associated with WOMAC (Î²: 1.029) and VAS (Î²: âˆ’Â 2.003) pain scales, anxiety (Î²: âˆ’Â 0.813), and age (Î²: âˆ’Â 0.306). These associations showed the fundamental role of intracortical inhibition as a marker of adaptation to chronic pain. Subjects with higher intracortical inhibition (likely subjects with more compensation) are younger, have greater cartilage degeneration (as seen by radiographic severity), and have less pain in WOMAC scale. While it does seem that ICF and MT may indicate a more acute marker of adaptation, such as that higher ICF and MT in the motor cortex is associated with lesser pain and anxiety.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Childhood obesity and adverse cardiometabolic risk in large for gestational age infants and potential early preventive strategies: a narrative review

Accumulating evidence indicates that obesity and cardiometabolic risks become established early in life due to developmental programming and infants born as large for gestational age (LGA) are particularly at risk. This review summarizes the recent literature connecting LGA infants and early childhood obesity and cardiometabolic risk and explores potential preventive interventions in early infancy. With the rising obesity rates in women of childbearing age, the LGA birth rate is about 10%. Recent literature continues to support the higher rates of obesity in LGA infants. However, there is a knowledge gap for their lifetime risk for adverse cardiometabolic outcomes. Potential factors that may modify the risk in early infancy include catch-down early postnatal growth, reduction in body fat growth trajectory, longer breastfeeding duration, and presence of a healthy gut microbiome. The early postnatal period may be a critical window of opportunity for active interventions to mitigate or prevent obesity and potential adverse metabolic consequences in later life. A variety of promising candidate biomarkers for the early identification of metabolic alterations in LGA infants is also discussed.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Distribution and maturation state of peripheral blood dendritic cells in children with primary hypertension

Dendritic cells (DCs) play an important role in T cell alterations in primary hypertension (PH). We determined the numbers and maturation markers of peripheral blood total DCs (tDCs), myeloid cells (mDCs), and plasmacytoid cells (pDCs) and their association with hypertension-mediated organ damage (HMOD) markers and selected immune parameters in 30 adolescents with white coat hypertension (WCH), 25 adolescents with PH and a group of 35 age- and sex-matched children with normotension. Using multicolor flow cytometry, expression of maturation markers (CD86 and CD83) in tDCs (Lin1âˆ’/HLA-DR+), myeloid DCs (Lin1âˆ’/HLA-DR+/CD11c+) (mDCs), and plasmacytoid DCs (Lin1âˆ’/HLA-DR+/CD123+) (pDCs) and the distribution of peripheral Th17-bearing and T-reg cells were defined. In subjects with hypertension, carotid intima-media thickness (cIMT), left ventricular mass index (LVMI), and pulse wave velocity (PWV) were assessed. Compared with WCH and subjects with normotension, subjects with hypertension had reduced tDC and pDC numbers, an increased percentage of mDC subsets, an elevated mDC/pDC ratio, an increased population of mature mDC and pDC subsets bearing CD83 of high density, a decreased subset of CD86-bearing pDCs, and increased expression of DC activation markers (HLA-DR, CD86), as well as CD11c (mDCs) and CD123 (pDCs). PWV, LVMI, and cIMT values correlated negatively with tDCs and pDCs and positively with mDC numbers. Expression of DC maturation/activation markers (CD83, CD86, HLA-DR, CD11c, and CD123) correlated positively with PWV. Certain DC characteristics of WCH subjects resembled those of PH subjects (decreased tDC frequency and upregulation of activation marker expression). These changes correlated with HMOD. WCH subjects presented a DC phenotype that was intermediate between the normotensive and hypertensive phenotypes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Differential brain ADRA2A and ADRA2C gene expression and epigenetic regulation in schizophrenia. Effect of antipsychotic drug treatment

Postsynaptic Î±2A-adrenoceptor density is enhanced in the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (DLPFC) of antipsychotic-treated schizophrenia subjects. This alteration might be due to transcriptional activation, and could be regulated by epigenetic mechanisms such as histone posttranslational modifications (PTMs). The aim of this study was to evaluate ADRA2A and ADRA2C gene expression (codifying for Î±2-adrenoceptor subtypes), and permissive and repressive histone PTMs at gene promoter regions in the DLPFC of subjects with schizophrenia and matched controls (n"‰="‰24 pairs). We studied the effect of antipsychotic (AP) treatment in AP-free (n"‰="‰12) and AP-treated (n"‰="‰12) subgroups of schizophrenia subjects and in rats acutely and chronically treated with typical and atypical antipsychotics. ADRA2A mRNA expression was selectively upregulated in AP-treated schizophrenia subjects (+93%) whereas ADRA2C mRNA expression was upregulated in all schizophrenia subjects (+53%) regardless of antipsychotic treatment. Acute and chronic clozapine treatment in rats did not alter brain cortex Adra2a mRNA expression but increased Adra2c mRNA expression. Both ADRA2A and ADRA2C promoter regions showed epigenetic modification by histone methylation and acetylation in human DLPFC. The upregulation of ADRA2A expression in AP-treated schizophrenia subjects might be related to observed bivalent chromatin at ADRA2A promoter region in schizophrenia (depicted by increased permissive H3K4me3 and repressive H3K27me3) and could be triggered by the enhanced H4K16ac at ADRA2A promoter. In conclusion, epigenetic predisposition differentially modulated ADRA2A and ADRA2C mRNA expression in DLPFC of schizophrenia subjects.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Health
Nature.com

Î±4Î²7 expression guides B cells to front lines of defense in the gut

One of the main characteristics of a functional immune system is the ability to limit specific pro- or anti-inflammatory responses to a designated site, without systemic or off-target effects. Integrins are cell surface glycoproteins that play a key role in mediating leukocyte migration, through specific binding to their receptors, expressed at the respected site. More than 20 different integrins have been identified that vary according to their expression pattern and specificity of ligand binding. These processes are further strengthened by the expression of various chemokine receptors on immune cells that are involved in stabilizing the interaction between the immune cells and the vessel walls during the extravasation process at peripheral sites. The Î±4Î²7 integrin complex binds mucosal addressin cell adhesion molecule 1 (MAdCAM"1), expressed exclusively on intestinal endothelial cells, leading to leukocyte extravasation into intestinal high endothelial venules and is therefore considered gut-selective.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Laryngeal mask airway: an alternate option for all phases of neonatal resuscitation

Globally, a quarter of all neonatal deaths (estimated at 2.5 million annually) die from birth asphyxia, which remains the leading cause of neonatal morbidity in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Early initiation of positive pressure ventilation (PPV) by face mask has shown to result in survival of >90% of newborns.1 In the rare circumstances when non-invasive PPV is unsuccessful and the newborn remains severely bradycardic (heart rate <60 beats per minute), the International Liaison Committee on Resuscitation (ILCOR) suggests endotracheal tube (ETT) intubation prior to initiation of chest compressions.2 Intubation is a difficult skill to practice. Developing proficiency at newborn intubation requires a significant amount of experience3 and simulation-based training has not shown to prepare towards successful neonatal intubations.4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

The short and long-term effects of aerobic, strength, or mixed exercise programs on schizophrenia symptomatology

The purpose of this study was to compare the effects of three different physical exercise programs on the symptomatology, body composition, physical activity, physical fitness, and quality of life of individuals with schizophrenia. A total of 432 patients were assessed for eligibility and 86 were randomized into the aerobic (n"‰="‰28), strength (n"‰="‰29) or mixed (n"‰="‰29) groups. Positive, negative, and general symptoms of psychosis, body mass index (BMI), physical activity (IPAQ-SF), physical fitness (6-min walk test [6MWT] and hand-grip strength [HGS]), and quality of life (WHOQUOL-BREF) were assessed at baseline, post-intervention (16Â weeks), and at 10-months. Our results at 16Â weeks showed significant improvements in all three groups in the negative, general, and total symptoms with moderate to large effect sizes (P"‰<"‰0.01, Î·p2"‰>"‰0.11), no change in the BMI, 6MWT or IPAQ-SF, and a significant improvement in the HGS test in the strength and mixed groups (P"‰â‰¤"‰0.05, Î·p2"‰>"‰0.08). Nonetheless, all the improvements had disappeared at 10Â months. We concluded that 3 weekly sessions of a moderate to vigorous progressive exercise program for 16Â weeks improved the symptomatology of individuals with schizophrenia in all three groups, with no differences between them. However, the effects had declined to baseline levels by the 10-month follow-up, suggesting that exercise interventions should be maintained over time.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Liver fibrosis indices are related to diabetic peripheral neuropathy in individuals with type 2 diabetes

The association between nonalcoholic fatty liver (NAFL) or liver fibrosis and diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) has not been well studied. We aimed to investigate the association of NAFL or liver fibrosis indices and DPN in individuals with type 2 diabetes. In this observational study, we included 264 individuals with type 2 diabetes, and calculated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) liver fat score, NAFLD fibrosis score, and Fibrosis-4 (FIB-4) index to evaluate the status of NAFLD or liver fibrosis. DPN was diagnosed when the Michigan Neuropathy Screening Instrument-Physical Examination score was"‰â‰¥"‰2.5. The NAFLD fibrosis score and FIB-4 index were significantly higher in individuals with DPN than in those without DPN. Logistic analyses showed that the NAFLD fibrosis score and FIB-4 index were associated with DPN after adjustment for covariates (adjusted odds ratio 1.474 and 1.961, respectively). In the subgroup analysis, this association was only significant in the group with a high NAFLD liver fat score (>"‰âˆ’"‰0.640). Serum levels of fetuin-A, a hepatokine, were decreased in individuals with abnormal vibration perception or 10-g monofilament tests compared with their counterparts. The present study suggests that liver fibrosis might be associated with DPN in individuals with type 2 diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The relationship between objective app engagement and medication adherence in asthma and COPD: a retrospective analysis

Digital health tools can promote disease self-management, but the association of smartphone app engagement and medication adherence is unclear. We assessed the relationship between objective smartphone app engagement and controller medication use in adults with asthma and COPD. We retrospectively analyzed data from participants enrolled in a digital self-management platform for asthma and COPD. Eligible adults had a smartphone and a paired electronic medication monitor (EMM). Longitudinal, mixed-effects logistic regressions estimated the relationship between daily app engagement (app opens, session duration) and daily controller medication use. Data from 2309 participants (71% asthma; 29% COPD) was analyzed. Opening the app (vs. not opening the app) was associated with significantly greater odds (OR (95% CI)) of using controller medications in asthma (2.08 (1.98, 2.19)) and COPD (1.61 (1.49, 1.75). Longer session duration was also associated with greater odds of using controller medications in asthma and COPD, but the odds of use attenuated with longer session duration in COPD. This study presents a novel assessment of the relationship between objectively-measured smartphone app engagement and controller medication use in asthma and COPD. Such insights may help develop targeted digital health tools and interventions.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Postmarketing safety surveillance data reveals protective effects of botulinum toxin injections against incident anxiety

Randomized controlled trials (RCTs) have shown an antidepressant effect of glabellar botulinum toxin (BoNT) injections. In the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) database, BoNT injection is associated with reduced incidence rates of depression across various non-psychiatric indications, which confirms the previous findings independently of specific expectations to an antidepressant effect of BoNT. The rationale of using BoNT to treat depression is to interrupt proprioceptive body feedback that may reinforce negative emotions. Negative emotions also occur in other mental disorders, suggesting a transdiagnostic therapeutic potential of BoNT in psychiatry. Here we report an analysis of the FAERS database, in which we found that, compared to alternative treatments, BoNT injections were associated with lower incidence of anxiety symptoms and related disorders. Among seven indications/injection sites, we found this protective effect of BoNT in cosmetic use/facial muscles, migraine/facial and head muscles, spasms and spasticity/upper and lower limbs, torticollis and neck pain/neck muscles, and sialorrhea/parotid and submandibular glands (reporting odds ratios 0.79"“0.27). These findings are encouraging for possible future RCTs on the use of BoNT as a treatment for anxiety and related disorders.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The association of complex genetic background with the prognosis of acute leukemia with ambiguous lineage

Acute leukemia with ambiguous lineage (ALAL) is a rare and highly aggressive malignancy with limited molecular characterization and therapeutic recommendations. In this study, we retrospectively analyzed 1635 acute leukemia cases in our center from January 2012 to June 2018. The diagnose of ALAL was based on either EGIL or 2016 WHO criteria, a total of 39 patients were included. Four patients diagnosed as acute undifferentiated leukemia (AUL) by both classification systems. Among the patients underwent high-throughput sequencing, 89.5% were detected at least one mutation and the median number of gene mutation was 3 (0"“8) per sample. The most frequently mutated genes were NRAS (4, 21%), CEBPA (4, 21%), JAK3 (3, 16%), RUNX1 (3, 16%). The mutations detected in mixed-phenotype acute leukemia (MPAL) enriched in genes related to genomic stability and transcriptional regulation; while AUL cases frequently mutated in genes involved in signaling pathway. The survival analysis strongly suggested that mutation burden may play important roles to predict the clinical outcomes of ALAL. In addition, the patients excluded by WHO criteria had even worse clinical outcome than those included. The association of the genetic complexity of blast cells with the clinical outcomes and rationality of the diagnostic criteria of WHO system need to be evaluated by more large-scale prospective clinical studies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Low plasma serotonin linked to higher nigral iron in Parkinson's disease

A growing body of evidence suggests nigral iron accumulation plays an important role in the pathophysiology of Parkinson's disease (PD), contributing to dopaminergic neuron loss in the substantia nigra pars compacta (SNc). Converging evidence suggests this accumulation might be related to, or increased by, serotonergic dysfunction, a common, often early feature of the disease. We investigated whether lower plasma serotonin in PD is associated with higher nigral iron. We obtained plasma samples from 97 PD patients and 89 controls and MRI scans from a sub-cohort (62 PD, 70 controls). We measured serotonin concentrations using ultra-high performance liquid chromatography and regional iron content using MRI-based quantitative susceptibility mapping. PD patients had lower plasma serotonin (p"‰<"‰0.0001) and higher nigral iron content (SNc: p"‰<"‰0.001) overall. Exclusively in PD, lower plasma serotonin was correlated with higher nigral iron (SNc: r(58)"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.501, p"‰<"‰0.001). This correlation was significant even in patients newly diagnosed (<"‰1Â year) and stronger in the SNc than any other region examined. This study reveals an early, linear association between low serotonin and higher nigral iron inÂ PD patients, which is absent in controls. This is consistent with a serotonin-iron relationship in the disease process, warranting further studies to determine its cause and directionality.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

B cell-related gene signature and cancer immunotherapy response

B lymphocytes have multifaceted functions in the tumour microenvironment, and their prognostic role in human cancers is controversial. Here we aimed to identify tumour microenvironmental factors that influence the prognostic effects of B cells. Methods. We conducted a gene expression analysis of 3585 patients for whom the clinical outcome information...
CANCER
Nature.com

Satisfied quantitative value can be acquired by short-time bone SPECT/CT using a whole-body cadmium"“zinc"“telluride gamma camera

The aim of this study was to evaluate the quantitative values of short-time scan (STS) of metastatic lesions compared with a standard scan (SS) when acquired by whole-body bone SPECT/CT with cadmium"“zinc"“telluride (CZT) detectors. We retrospectively reviewed 13 patients with bone metastases from prostate cancer, who underwent SPECT/CT performed on whole-body CZT gamma cameras. STSs were obtained using 75, 50, 25, 10, and 5% of the list-mode data for SS, respectively. Regions of interest (ROIs) were set on the increased uptake areas diagnosed as metastases. Intraclass correlation coefficients (ICCs) of standardized uptake values (SUVs) for the ROIs were calculated between the SS and each STS, and ICC"‰â‰¥"‰0.8 was set as a perfect correlation. Moreover, the repeatability coefficient (RC) was calculated, and RC"‰â‰¤"‰20% was defined as acceptable. A total of 152 metastatic lesions were included in the analysis. The ICCs between the SS vs. 75%-STS, 50%-STS, 25%-STS, 10%-STS, and 5%-STS were 0.999, 0.997, 0.994, 0.983, and 0.955, respectively. The RCs of the SS vs. 75%-STS, 50%-STS, 25%-STS, 10%-STS, and 5%-STS were 7.9, 12.4, 19.8, 30.8, and 41.3%, respectively. When evaluating the quality of CZT bone SPECT/CT acquired by a standard protocol, 25%-STS may provide adequate quantitative values.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Differential expression in humans of the viral entry receptor ACE2 compared with the short deltaACE2 isoform lacking SARS-CoV-2 binding sites

ACE2 is a membrane protein that regulates the cardiovascular system. Additionally, ACE2 acts as a receptor for host cell infection by human coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2 that emerged as the cause of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and has brought unprecedented burden to economy and health. ACE2 binds the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 with high affinity and shows little variation in amino acid sequence meaning natural resistance is rare. The discovery of a novel short ACE2 isoform (deltaACE2) provides evidence for inter-individual differences in SARS-CoV-2 susceptibility and severity, and likelihood of developing subsequent 'Long COVID'. Critically, deltaACE2 loses SARS-CoV-2 spike protein binding sites in the extracellular domain, and is predicted to confer reduced susceptibility to viral infection. We aimed to assess the differential expression of full-length ACE2 versus deltaACE2 in a panel of human tissues (kidney, heart, lung, and liver) that are implicated in COVID-19, and confirm ACE2 protein in these tissues. Using dual antibody staining, we show that deltaACE2 localises, and is enriched, in lung airway epithelia and bile duct epithelia in the liver. Finally, we also confirm that a fluorescently tagged SARS-CoV-2 spike protein monomer shows low binding at lung and bile duct epithelia where dACE2 is enriched.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Investigating immune and non-immune cell interactions in head and neck tumors by single-cell RNA sequencing

Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) is characterized by complex relations between stromal, epithelial, and immune cells within the tumor microenvironment (TME). To enable the development of more efficacious therapies, we aim to study the heterogeneity, signatures of unique cell populations, and cell-cell interactions of non-immune and immune cell populations in 6 human papillomavirus (HPV)+ and 12 HPV"“ HNSCC patient tumor and matched peripheral blood specimens using single-cell RNA sequencing. Using this dataset of 134,606 cells, we show cell type-specific signatures associated with inflammation and HPV status, describe the negative prognostic value of fibroblasts with elastic differentiation specifically in the HPV+ TME, predict therapeutically targetable checkpoint receptor-ligand interactions, and show that tumor-associated macrophages are dominant contributors of PD-L1 and other immune checkpoint ligands in the TME. We present a comprehensive single-cell view of cell-intrinsic mechanisms and cell-cell communication shaping the HNSCC microenvironment.
CANCER

