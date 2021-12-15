Movers & Shakers

Bradley Wilford

Memphis-based General Contractor, RKA Construction, recently named Bradley Wilford as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Wilford is responsible for overseeing construction operations, continually improving processes and procedures, training, supporting and overseeing project managers, and building upon RKA’s culture of customer service, responsiveness, quality and accountability.

Wilford earned his bachelor’s degree in real estate from the University of Memphis.

Jim Proctor , CFO of Regional One Health, was recently selected to serve on the Tennessee Hospital Association (THA) Center for Innovative Solutions board.

Jim Proctor

The THA Center for Innovative Solutions identifies and vets potential venders, making it easier for hospitals to find quality solutions for a number of operational areas including data and technology, financial, and workforce, so hospitals can focus on caring for patients.

Stifel Financial Corp. recently announced that financial advisor Mark Billions has joined the firm’s broker-dealer subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, in Memphis.

A financial advisor since 2004, Billions comes to Stifel from Wells Fargo Advisors, where he was responsible for $99 million in client assets.

Ursula Roman

Ursula Roman has been promoted to Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Memphis Goodwill.

Roman has been with Goodwill for over a year. She leads and directs the growth marketing strategy campaigns, thought leadership and content marketing programs for Memphis Goodwill with a focus on carrying out the organization’s mission and strategic plan goals.

Latisha Robertson

In addition to Roman, Latisha Robertson has been promoted at Memphis Goodwill. With her 19 years of experience at the organization, Goodwill promoted Robertson to Vice President of Contract Services. In this role, she offers support by way of training, helping with the upkeep of Memphis Goodwill contracts by offering quality control and improvement plans.

Send announcements for consideration to Natalie Martin at nmartin@dailymemphian.com.