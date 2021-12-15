Attorney Janika White joins Democratic primary for DA

Janika White

The Democratic primary for Shelby County district attorney general is a three-way race with the entrance Tuesday, Dec. 14, of attorney Janika White.

White, a law partner of civil rights attorney and former County Commissioner Walter Bailey, joins former County Commissioner Steve Mulroy and former federal prosecutor Linda Harris in the May 2022 primary.

White is joining calls by Mulroy and Harris for a change in the office held by prosecutor Amy Weirich, who so far is running unopposed in the companion May Republican primary.

“Tough on crime — it gets people excited. But when we look at what it is, what is has been — it’s been over-incarceration of a group of people with no actual results,” White told The Daily Memphian after kicking off her campaign outside the Walter Bailey Criminal Justice Center.

The justice center that houses the criminal courts, the DA’s office and the Sheriff’s office is named in honor of White’s law partner.

“Violent crime is up in Shelby County, which tells us punishment alone is not a deterrent. It’s not helping. It’s not working,” White said. “We keep monitoring and we don’t adjust. That’s the failure of our system. We are not trying new things. We’re not getting out there. We are not doing the research and even if we do it, we are not following through on it.”

Weirich has said she is not opposed to criminal justice reform and has advocated reforms but won’t make changes for the sake of making changes. She has also told supporters that prosecutors should remain focused on getting justice for the victims of violent crime in particular.

The race for Shelby County district attorney general is expected to focus on reform efforts and in particular the degree to which decisions are made based on what victims expect.

The city’s rise in violent crime — this year and last year — is also certain to be an issue.

“If you go and talk to any victim, I’m sure that victim would say, ‘The best thing you could have ever done for me was to have done more to have prevented me from being a victim,’” White said.

She speculated that if she asked a crowd of 100 Memphians if they had been a victim of a crime or knew someone who was a victim of crime, most would raise their hands.

“If I ask that same crowd, ‘How many of you personally — or have someone close to you who has been — incarcerated or somehow has been affected by incarceration, I’m sure a majority of that crowd is going to raise their hands,” she said. “In our community specifically, we are not only the victim. We are the victimized. That’s why I say we can’t look at this with one narrow lens.”

Candidates in the county primaries cannot begin pulling and filing qualifying petitions with the Shelby County Election Commission until Dec. 20.

The primary winners advance to the August county general elections.

White is a native Memphian. She earned her law degree from the University of Tennessee College of Law in Knoxville.

After law school, she clerked with Chancellor Kenny Armstrong and U.S. District Judge Bernice Donald. Armstrong is now a state appeals court judge, and Donald is on the U.S. Sixth Circuit of Appeals.

White also works in Bloomfield Urban Ministries, founded at Bloomfield Baptist Church by her uncle, the late Pastor Ralph White, who was also the longtime chairman of the city’s Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board.

She assisted him in his calls for criminal justice reform, including the church’s sign campaign in high-crime areas that included yard signs and billboards reading “For God So Loved.”

White says the DA’s office should be involved in efforts to prevent crime as well as prosecuting when crimes are committed.

“Not just solving crime but preventing it and being on that side of things,” she said. “We can start freeing up a lot of resources to start focusing on the serious crimes that are plaguing our community every day.”