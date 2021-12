Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has struck a deal with Merck & Co. to manufacture its experimental Covid-19 pills in Canada, Reuters reported Monday. Waltham-based Thermo Fisher (NYSE: TMO) will make the pill, an antiviral called molnupiravir, at its site in Ontario. Pills made at the facility will be for distribution in Canada and the U.K., plus some other global markets. Merck (NYSE: MRK) has three manufacturing sites in total for molnupiravir, but it also has a licensing agreement with the United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) that will allow select manufacturers in 105 low- and middle-income countries to make generic versions of the pill.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO