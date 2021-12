The following events are planned for this weekend throughout the region:. • The Santander Performing Arts Center, Reading, has a big run of shows, starting with comedian Tim Dillon on Friday at 7 p.m. Dillon won the title of New York’s Funniest 2016 at Carolines New York Comedy Festival, and in 2017 was named one of the top 10 comics you need to know by Rolling Stone magazine. On Saturday, the Puerto Rican comedy duo Susa Y Epifanio take the stage at 8 p.m., then Kathleen Madigan brings her “Do You Have Any Ranch? Tour” to town at 8 p.m. Sunday.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO