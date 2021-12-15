MSM Cufflinks | Stirling Silver

Keep any small items safe from dust and debris with the Exhibition Case. Not only is this small item functional, but it also looks great on your vanity, desk, or kitchen countertop. Your rings, cufflinks, and other small jewelry items are important to you. So it’s best to keep them safe and sound in this case. With a unique interior shape, it can hold items smaller than 30 mm in diameter and 11.5 mm thick. It can hold items that don’t have a traditional ring shape, like precious stones and shells. If you’re someone who likes collecting tiny items, this is the place to keep them. It offers a designated storage space that ensures you can keep them safe while showing them off.

