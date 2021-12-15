ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Hills, PA

13-Year-Old Charged In Shooting Death Of 5-Year-Old Brother In Penn Hills

By Andy Sheehan
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vrGjZ_0dNHy3gM00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PENN HILLS (KDKA) – A 13-year-old boy is facing homicide charges in connection to his 5-year-old brother’s shooting death in Penn Hills.

The teen has been charged with criminal homicide and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Investigators originally believed the 5-year-old was shot and killed by a 6-year-old sibling when the three children were left unsupervised in a bedroom with easy access to the gun last month.

However, on Tuesday, the 13-year-old was brought to Allegheny County Police Headquarters to speak with investigators.

He told investigators that he became angry with his siblings for jumping on the bed in their home and went to his father’s bedroom to get his father’s gun in an attempt to scare them. He told them he believed the safety was on when he pointed the gun at Wolfe and pulled the trigger.

The 5-year-old was shot in the face and taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by KDKA, the boy told police “he knew his father’s handgun was accessible in the bedroom and grabbed it.”

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office is charging a 13-year-old as an adult because the boy intentionally shot his brother, a spokesperson said in a statement. Homicide charges can’t be filed directly in juvenile court, the district attorney’s office said.

“He was arraigned by video late last night while still at county police headquarters and immediately taken to a juvenile housing facility. It is our intention to transfer this case to juvenile court forthwith and allow a judge to decide what is the best course of supervision and treatment for this child,” the DA’s office said.

“It’s good news for the defendant because they won’t be looking at some of the daunting penalties that might otherwise exist,” St. Vincent College Law Professor Bruce Antkowiak said.

But Antkowiak said even in juvenile court, if convicted, the boy is still looking at a long time in a detention center.

“This doesn’t mean that this defendant is going to be out on the street. There are juvenile detention centers all over the state of Pennsylvania and they are treated very much the same as they would be in prison. They leave those places in shackles and chains,” the professor said.

Wednesday morning, police Inspector Michael Peairs had a brief press conference about the facts of the case but said they expect to charge at least one of the parents for having an unsecured gun within reach of children.

“We know this is a tragic case, tragic incident. And in light of that and several other recent tragedies, most importantly, I think we need to address gun safety and I think what needs to be addressed is if you have firearms and small children in your home, those firearms should be locked or in some secure fashion,” said Peairs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Facing Homicide Charges For I-79 Wrong-Way Crash

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NORTH STRABANE, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman is facing homicide charges for allegedly driving drunk and causing a wrong-way crash on Interstate 79 Washington County. Kristina Coyne was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-79 in October, investigators said. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Police said 911 operators were receiving calls reporting a wrong-way driver just before the crash occurred. She eventually hit a car, driven by Holly Davis of Canonsburg, police said. Davis, the only one in her car, died. Coyne was flown to the hospital. Her blood alcohol level was 0.2& at the time of the crash, investigators said, more than twice the legal limit.
NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Gets 30 Months In Prison For Bank Robbery Spree

By: KDKA-TV’s Madeline Bartos PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman accused of robbing three banks across Allegheny County and making off with nearly $100,000 will go to jail. A judge gave 45-year-old Donna Poremski from Pittsburgh 30 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release on her conviction for a series of bank robberies in West Mifflin, McCandless and Penn Hills. Poremski and former PNC employee Jasmine Parrish met at work and conspired to rob three banks in 2018, prosecutors said. They’re accused of stealing just over $97,004. A judge called the robberies “egregious” but said that Poremski was not the mastermind of the operation and that Parrish took advantage of Poremski’s controlled substance addiction, the Department of Justice said. Parrish was sentenced earlier this year to 40 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Jury Convicts Pittsburgh Man Accused Of Threatening FBI Agents On Twitter

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh man accused of threatening FBI agents was convicted by a federal jury. The jury deliberated for three hours after a trial that lasted about two weeks and found 28-year-old Khaled Miah guilty on multiple charges, including five counts of making interstate threatening communications and one count of destruction of records. Miah, a former Pitt student, was accused of using a Twitter account to threaten, intimidate and harass FBI Pittsburgh agents and the FBI. Then, knowing he was under investigation, prosecutors said he deleted the posts. One message referred to the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, investigators said. It allegedly said, “Currently eating pasta and watching videos of the second plane hit the South Tower.” Another message allegedly said, “The zero hour is approaching.” Investigators also said Miah spent time in Washington D.C. driving around looking at major landmarks and in Boston at places where the bombing happened during the marathon. During an interview, investigators said “an associate” of Miah’s talked about him being “mentally unstable and attracted to a violent Islamic ideology.” Sentencing is set for April 21. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Arrested In Deadly Pedestrian DUI Crash

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash in Monroeville. Thirty-two-year-old Thomas Risko died at a local hospital after he was hit by a driver at the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Coffey Street in August. According to police paperwork, Cody Riggins admitted to officers at the scene that he had been drinking and failed a field sobriety test. Riggins later admitted to being the driver of the vehicle and admitted to consuming alcohol and smoking marijuana throughout the day of the crash. Riggins is facing charges of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter, DUI and traffic violations. He turned himself Thursday and will be in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.
MONROEVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
City
Penn Hills, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
Penn Hills, PA
Crime & Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Found Shot, Killed In Tarentum

By: KDKA-TV News Staff TARENTUM (KDKA) — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death in Tarentum. According to Allegheny County Police, dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Main Street just after 11:00 p.m. on Thursday night. Officers at the scene found a woman who had been shot multiple times. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) She was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
TARENTUM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Killed In Three-Vehicle Crash In Washington County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HANOVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A woman was killed in a crash on Route 22 in Hanover Township. Early on Friday morning, 47-year-old Lori Ann Dickey crossed the center median and into the westbound lanes when she collided with a tractor-trailer. After exiting the vehicle to approach the driver of the tractor-trailer, she was struck by another oncoming vehicle. Dickey was killed as a result of the crash. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 In Custody After SWAT Responds To Incident In Greene County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff RICES LANDING, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is in custody after law enforcement was on the scene of an incident in Greene County. Crews were on Bayard Avenue in Rices Landing for hours on Thursday. According to KDKA’s Erika Stanish, a tactical team surrounded a home, and officers were heard trying to communicate with those inside the residence. A command center has been set up. You can see police with armored vehicles. No info has been released yet to what’s happening. PSP can be heard on a loud speaker trying to communicate with someone inside a home...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Firearms#Police#Kdka Tv News#Upmc Children S Hospital#Da
CBS Pittsburgh

Krisinda Bright, Ambridge Mother Accused Of Killing 2 Children, Pleads Guilty

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) – An Ambridge mother accused of killing her two children has pleaded guilty. Krisinda Bright entered a plea agreement on Tuesday to two counts of first-degree murder, the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office said. She will serve two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. The DA’s office dropped its death penalty request after Bright entered into the plea agreement. Bright is accused of shooting and killing 16-year-old Jeffrey Bright and 22-year-old Jasmine Cannady in February. (Photos: Beaver County, Prism) She told police she shot one of the children while the victim was lying in bed. She told police she then went downstairs and pointed the gun at the other child and pulled the trigger. According to the criminal complaint, Bright told police that the gun didn’t fire, and after the child said, “Please don’t shoot, I’m gonna call the police,” Bright fixed the gun and shot the child in the face. But Bright told police that the child wasn’t dead, so she went to get another gun and shot the victim in the head because she didn’t want her child to suffer.
AMBRIDGE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Remains Found In Penn Hills Determined To Be Non-Human

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – The remains found in Penn Hills were determined to be non-human. Police and the medical examiner were investigating whether bones found on Oakmont Street near Verona Street were from a human or animal. Police were called out to the construction site Wednesday morning. County homicide detectives were also at the scene. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Dennis Lane) Officials determined the remains weren’t from a person.
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mercer County Man Pleads Guilty To Role In Jan. 6 Capitol Riots

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Mercer County man has pleaded guilty to his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Matthew Perna pleaded guilty to felony obstruction of Congress and three related misdemeanor charges, prosecutors announced Friday. Perna attended the Stop the Steal Rally on Jan. 6, then marched to the Capitol, court paperwork said. Wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hoodie, court documents allege he entered through the Senate Wing door after barriers were breached. (Photo: FBI) He was in the Capitol for about 20 minutes, prosecutors said. Afterward, according to court paperwork, Perna posted an eight-minute video to Facebook saying, “It’s not over, trust me. The purpose of today was to expose Pence as a traitor.” His co-defendant, Stephen Ayres from Warren, Ohio, still has charges pending against him. Perna’s sentencing is set for March 3, 2022. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine and additional penalties on the misdemeanor offenses.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

15 Drug Dealers Facing Charges In Indiana County Bust

By: KDKA-TV News Staff INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – More than a dozen dealers are facing charges after a drug sweep in Indiana County, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Nine of the 15 suspects were taken into custody while the other six are still at large, the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office said. The alleged dealers are facing charges for selling drugs like cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and meth. Some turned themselves in while others were arrested on warrants and two were already in jail, the DA said. “Our County Drug Task Force spends a great deal of time gathering intelligence from a variety of sources, investigating...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police Searching For Man Who Stole $700 During Armed Robbery Of Family Dollar Store

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a store was robbed in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood. Pittsburgh Public Safety said police responded to the Family Dollar store on Frankstown Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday after reports of an armed robbery. ARMED ROBBERY: Pittsburgh police are at the Family Dollar on Frankstown Ave. in Homewood. An employee tells me a suspect came in and held her at gunpoint before taking off with money from the register. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/UXMtv6ZhAi — Erika Stanish (@Erika_Stanish) December 14, 2021 An employee said a man threatened her with a pistol and stole about $700 from the two registers. Authorities said the man put the money in a green duffle bag and fled on foot. The employee was not injured. There have been no arrests.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mayor Bill Peduto Demands Action On Investigation Into Death Of Jim Rogers, Man Tased By Pittsburgh Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two months after a 54-year-old man was tased by Pittsburgh police and later died, Mayor Bill Peduto is putting his foot down. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released a cause of death for Jim Rogers, leaving his family without closure. On Thursday, the mayor said before he leaves office, actions must be taken. He told KDKA that he requested the process of bringing disciplinary action against those involved in the tasing to begin before he leaves. Peduto said this process has multiple steps and would have to include the police union. He said the commander...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Found Dead, Mother Hospitalized After Police Find ‘Extreme Hoarding’ Conditions

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was found dead and his mother was taken to the hospital after police discovered “extreme hoarding” conditions at a home in Dravosburg. First responders were called to a house on Goldstrom Avenue around noon Tuesday, dispatchers said. There’s been no official confirmation, but they confirmed privately they were summoned after neighbors raised concern about a stench coming from the house. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith) Fighting through piles of debris, they found a woman they estimated to be in her 80s on the first floor. They said she appeared weak, disoriented and dehydrated. She was taken to...
DRAVOSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Searching For Suspects After Shots Fired Outside Of Waterworks Walmart

By: KDKA-TV’s Lindsay Ward and Jessica Guay PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are looking for suspects after shots were fired outside of the Waterworks Walmart. Tuesday evening, a frightening scene took place outside of the Walmart at the Waterworks Mall near Aspinwall. It’s the middle of the holiday season, which means it’s a busy time for stores where many families are out shopping. Shots were fired and police are searching for the four suspects involved. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the incident occurred outside the store where a vehicle with a man in the back seat was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hit List Found At Canon-McMillan High School

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a hit list was found at Canon-McMillan High School. The Canon-McMillan School District told families in an email Tuesday afternoon that police were notified after students found a hit list at the high school. “I had a lot of questions. I would like to know what students’ names are on it. I mean, we don’t have any information. All we got is they found a hit list and action was being taken accordingly,” said parent Krystal Landsittel, who has two kids at the high school. KDKA’s Amy Wadas talked to Brian Doyle before...
NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Injured In 3-Vehicle Crash In Fayette County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were injured after a three-vehicle crash in Fayette County. (Photo Credit: Fayette County EMS/Facebook) Officials say the crash involved a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles on Wednesday at around 9 p.m. in Connellsville. The crash happened in the area of West Crawford Avenue and North 8th Street. The driver of the tractor-trailer crashed into a church, while the driver of another vehicle hit a gas pump at a Sheetz. Three people were taken to a local hospital. Several emergency crews are on scene right now and all roads near the area remain closed.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Two People Seriously Injured In Sharpsburg Crash

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were seriously hurt in a crash in Sharpsburg. A van and an SUV crashed along Main Street on Tuesday. (Photo Credit: KDKA) A woman in one vehicle and a man in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
SHARPSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy